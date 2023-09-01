  • facebook
BLINK-182 Postpones U.K. And Ireland Shows Due To 'An Urgent Family Matter'

September 1, 2023

BLINK-182 has postponed its U.K. and Ireland tour dates after drummer Travis Barker rushed home to America due to an "urgent family matter".

The 47-year-old musician took to Instagram shortly before the group's announcement to reveal he was praying in an airport Prayer Room as he headed home.

Announcing the news on social media, the band wrote: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

BLINK-182's U.K. tour dates were due to kick off in Glasgow on September 1.

Affected shows:

Sep. 01 - Glasgow @ Ovo Hydro
Sep. 02 - Glasgow @ Ovo Hydro
Sep. 03 - Belfast @ SSE Arena
Sep. 04 - Dublin @ 3Arena

BLINK-182 played its first reunion concert with Tom DeLonge in April at the Coachella festival in Indio, California. The 50-minute performance marked the first time DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus had shared the stage together publicly since 2014.

BLINK-182 appearance at Coachella was a last-minute addition to the event, having been announced by DeLonge a day earlier.

BLINK-182 was scheduled to launch its reunion tour in Mexico and South America in March but had to postpone the dates after Barker injured his finger in rehearsals.

The North American leg of BLINK-182's reunion tour launched in May and ran through July, with TURNSTILE providing support.

Since their humble beginnings nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, BLINK-182 have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich, having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, "No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than BLINK-182."

DeLonge was a member of BLINK-182 from its 1995 debut album, "Cheshire Cat" through 2003's "Untitled", before leaving in 2005. He then rejoined the band in 2011 for the "Neighborhoods" LP, prior to departing again in 2015.

BLINK-182's two most recent albums — 2016's "California" and 2019's "Nine" — featured ALKALINE TRIO's Matt Skiba.

Tom has spent the last few years focusing on ANGELS & AIRWAVES before reconnecting with Mark after the latter beat cancer in 2021. Travis has collaborated with countless musicians and married Kourtney Kardashian.

An important announcement from Blink-182 regarding this evening's and tomorrow's shows ⬇️

"Due to an urgent family...

Posted by OVO Hydro on Friday, September 1, 2023

