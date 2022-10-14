BLINK-182 Releases 'Edging', First New Song With TOM DELONGE in 10 Years

Multi-platinum, award winning group BLINK-182 has dropped its new single "Edging", making it the first time in nearly a decade that Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together. The song is available now on all streaming services and alongside it will come an official music video by videographer/director Cole Bennett.

Produced by Barker, the song features his incredibly fierce drumming style and signature production. Hoppus and DeLonge deliver the known dynamic between the two that listeners have come to expect and love.

Barker says: "I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a bandmember what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022."

Hoppus adds: "I'm so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour."

"Edging" is also an evolution of BLINK-182's growth together and the first offering from a new album coming next year.

The single comes on the tail of BLINK-182's announcement of its biggest tour ever, a colossal global outing produced by Live Nation, with additional shows being added due to overwhelming demand. The worldwide trek includes the band's first-ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024. The tour also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the U.S., including Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake and the 2023 edition of When We Were Young with GREEN DAY, among others.

Since their humble beginnings nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, BLINK-182 have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich, having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, "No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than BLINK-182."

DeLonge was a member of BLINK-182 from its 1995 debut album, "Cheshire Cat" through 2003's "Untitled", before leaving in 2005. He then rejoined the band in 2011 for the "Neighborhoods" LP, prior to departing again in 2015.

BLINK-182's two most recent albums — 2016's "California" and 2019's "Nine" — featured ALKALINE TRIO's Matt Skiba.

Tom has spent the last few years focusing on ANGELS & AIRWAVES before reconnecting with Mark after the latter beat cancer last year. Travis has collaborated with countless musicians and married Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo credit: Jack Bridgland