BLINK-182 To Co-Headline SEA.HEAR.NOW 2025 Festival

Sea.Hear.Now will bring headliners BLINK-182 and HOZIER to the beaches of Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 13-14, 2025. Lenny Kravitz, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, ALABAMA SHAKES, SUBLIME, ZZ TOP, PUBLIC ENEMY, REMI WOLF, TV ON THE RADIO, PHANTOGRAM, 4 NON BLONDES and many more will perform at the world-class two-day festival that takes place at the iconic North Beach and Bradley Park in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Sea.Hear.Now celebrates music, surf, and art with over 25 artists, three stages, a professional surf contest and art installations throughout the weekend.

Lowest price 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will be available Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. ET. A general on-sale will follow at 11 a.m. ET if tickets remain. To sign up for the presale code and shop Sea.Hear.Now's debut Core Essentials merch collection visit www.seahearnowfestival.com. Hotel + Festival Experience packages are also available for 2-Day Tickets.

GA+ allows unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase, complimentary water and a dedicated GA+ Concierge to assist with festival needs. VIP Tickets provide exclusive viewing areas, unlimited access to two VIP Lounges (by the Surf and Park Stages) with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase, dedicated food for purchase, lockers and mobile charging units for rent (available first come, first served),an official festival merchandise store within VIP Lounge at the Surf Stage and more. Platinum Tickets offer all GA+ and VIP amenities, plus exclusive front-of-stage viewing at the Surf, Park, and Sand stages, unlimited access to the Platinum Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a complimentary full-service bar in the Platinum Lounge, complimentary all-day dining within Platinum Lounge, a dedicated Platinum Concierge, complimentary lockers with mobile charging units (available first-come, first-served),a dedicated entry lane into festival, an exclusive festival gift and much more. All special viewing areas are limited capacity and available first-come, first-served. For the full list of amenities visit www.seahearnow.com/tickets.

Between the two main stages fans can watch some of the biggest east coast surf legends catch waves between the jetties. This year's surf contest returns with the ocean calling the winner; the "North Beach Sessions" pro surfer who catches the "wave of the day" will take home the prize purse. The 2025 esteemed surf lineup includes: Landon McNamara, winner of the 2024 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, alongside East Coast surfers Cam Richards, Balaram Stack, Sam Hammer, Rob Kelly, Cassidy McClain, Pat Schmidt, Mike Gleason, Tommy Ihnken, Logan Kamen, Jamie DeWitt, Cole Deveney, Audrey Iglay, Paul Francisco and Mia Gallagher.

Asbury Park visual artist Pork Chop will return with his iconic jellyfish installation and surfboard arch to serve as the festival's visual compass. A re-imagined Stoke Henge will rise on both sides of Convention Hall and will once again be the center of all things art. A special nod this year will be music history in Asbury Park, whose iconic moments will be told visually through local artists on the sand. Additionally, surf photographer Ben Currie's wave photography, which has put a spotlight on New Jersey surfing, will anchor the south beach installation.

Transparent Gallery will return and feature very special artwork from participating festival musicians, along with special pop-up performances. Additional updates with participating artist artworks to follow, and proceeds from the sales are given to Asbury Park local charities.