BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS Announces 'Fahrenheit-182' Memoir

Mark Hoppus, bassist, songwriter, and vocalist for renowned pop-punk trailblazers BLINK-182, will release a memoir, "Fahrenheit-182", on April 8, 2025 via the HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books. The book was co-authored by Dan Ozzi, who also profiled BLINK-182 in a chapter of his book "Sellout" and who previously co-authored a memoir by AGAINST ME!'s Laura Jane Grace.

Mark announced the book with a mock infomercial, in which he said: "This book has everything. A young man born in the California desert joins a punk rock band and goes on to conquer the world. It's got skateboarding. It's got punk rock clubs. It's got '90s music. But that's not all. Pre-order now and we'll throw in, at no extra cost to you, anxiety, depression, band breakups… loss of self, suicidal thoughts and ideation. And, of course, everyone's favorite: cancer! This shit gets dark."

"Fahrenheit-182" is described as "a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate." It is a "memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to come of age in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation. Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer, 'Fahrenheit-182' is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going."

As a founding member of BLINK-182, +44 and SIMPLE CREATURES, Hoppus has survived three decades of the ever-changing alternative music scene. From small punk clubs to skyrocketing fame in the "TRL" era, Mark, alongside BLINK-182, catapulted pop-punk into the mainstream and has sold over 50 million albums and gained billions of streams worldwide. Hoppus also honed in his hosting skills with his Fuse TV show "Hoppus on Music", and in 2020 launched a weekly radio show with Apple Music. In 2023, BLINK-182's latest album, "One More Time..." , debuted at #1 on the U.S. Billboard album chart and further cemented their enduring cultural relevance. The band has just ended its biggest tour to date, selling out arenas, stadiums, and headlining festivals all over the world.

Mark lives in Los Angeles with his wife Skye and his son Jack.

Ozzi is a highly regarded music journalist. A New York–raised, Los Angeles–based writer, he is the author of Dey Street's "Sellout: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo And Hardcore", a national bestseller and an NPR Book Of The Year. Along with AGAINST ME!'s Laura Jane Grace, he co-authored 2016's "Tranny: Confessions Of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout", which was listed in Billboard's "100 Greatest Music Books Of All Time." He has contributed to The Guardian, SPIN, Billboard, The Fader and others.

Photo credit: Rory Kramer