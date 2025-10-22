BON JOVI Announces 'Forever Tour' And Return To Live Shows In 2026

BON JOVI, the Grammy Award-winning, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band and one of history's most iconic live acts, has announced a series of global concert dates that will mark the band's much-anticipated return to live touring with shows in New York, London, Dublin and Edinburgh. Starting in July of 2026 at New York's famed Madison Square Garden and concluding at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, the tour is produced by Live Nation.

The tour announcement comes after Jon Bon Jovi's much-documented vocal cord surgery and rehab process, as seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu docuseries "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story".

Jon Bon Jovi comments: "There is a lot of joy in this announcement — joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience — I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I've spoken extensively on my gratitude, but I will say it again, I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited!”

Tour dates:

July 07 - New York, Madison Square Garden

July 09 - New York, Madison Square Garden

July 12 - New York, Madison Square Garden

July 14 - New York, Madison Square Garden

August 28 - Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

August 30 - Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

September 04 - London, UK, Wembley Stadium

New York City: Fans can sign up now at bonjovi.com to access the artist presale, powered by Seated, which begins on Monday, October 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. ET at BonJovi.com.

U.K./Ireland: Fans can preorder "Forever (Legendary Edition)" at shop.bonjovi.com to access the presale beginning Monday, October 27 at 9 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, October 31 at 9 a.m. local time at BonJovi.com and LiveNation.co.uk.

BON JOVI will release "Forever (Legendary Edition)" on October 24 via Island Records. A re-release the songs from the band's 2024 "Forever" album features guest stars on each track, plus two more cuts. The guests include Bruce Springsteen, on "Hollow Man"; Jelly Roll, on "Living Proof"; and Jason Isbell, on "Waves". The two additional songs are a new one, "Red, White And Jersey", and a Spanish-language version of "We Made It Look Easy". There are also appearances on vocals by James Bay, Robbie Williams, Ryan Tedder, THE WAR AND TREATY, DEF LEPPARD's Joe Elliott, Lainey Wilson, Avril Lavigne and Marcus King, among others.

"This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity," Jon said in a statement. "My vocal cord rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing 'Forever' in 2024. I was singing well in the studio for recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still slightly out of reach for me. Without an ability to tour at that time, I continued working in the studio and called on some friends, great singers, artists, musicians and also just great people."

He continued: "The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit — a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that's WE."

Produced by Jon with John Shanks, "Forever" featured Jon Bon Jovi once again alongside fellow founding BON JOVI members, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres. They were joined by bassist Hugh McDonald and guitarist Phil X.

"Forever" contained 12 new songs, including the hit lead single "Legendary".

In August 2024, a duet version of the "Forever" song "The People's House" featuring THE WAR AND TREATY was released, accompanied by a lyric video. In October 2024, the official music video for "The People's House" featuring THE WAR AND TREATY was released, accompanied by a statement from Jon Bon Jovi endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 United States presidential election.

"Forever" marked Jon Bon Jovi's return to the recording studio after surgery to repair his damaged vocal cords.

In June 2024, Jon told The Guardian that his damaged vocal cord was still not healed enough for him to resume touring. "It's a work in progress," he said. "There's no miracle. I just wish there was a fucking light switch. I'm more than capable of singing again. The bar is now: can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."

Bon Jovi went on to say that making music will always be part of his life, regardless of whether he is able to return to full-scale touring. "It lights you up when you're out there," he said. "As long as I have the ability, I will write songs and make records."