BON JOVI Announces New Album 'Forever', Shares 'Legendary' Single

BON JOVI, Grammy Award-winning, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band, and one of history's most iconic acts, continues its 40th anniversary celebration, with the release of "Legendary", new single and video out now via EMI. The monumental new track sets the stage for BON JOVI's upcoming 16th studio album, "Forever", arriving on June 7. The new album is now available for pre-order where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon Bon Jovi.

In conjunction with last month's 66th annual Grammy Awards, Jon Bon Jovi was named 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year and was honored with an all-star tribute concert at the L.A. Convention Center featuring Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar, Jason Isbell, Jelly Roll, Pat Monahan of TRAIN, and many others.

"This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn-up-the-volume, feel-good BON JOVI," said Jon Bon Jovi.

"Forever" features Jon Bon Jovi once again alongside fellow founding BON JOVI members, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres. They are joined by bassist Hugh McDonald and guitarist Phil X.

"Forever" track listing

01. Legendary

02. We Made It Look Easy

03. Living Proof

04. Waves

05. Seeds

06. Kiss The Bride

07. The People's House

08. Walls Of Jericho

09. I Wrote You A Song

10. Living In Paradise

11. My First Guitar

12. Hollow Man

"Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story", the first-ever docuseries on the band's history with full cooperation from all past and present members of BON JOVI, premieres Friday, April 26 on Hulu in the U.S. and coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Following one of the world's most iconic bands and its frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, the documentary gives us a view behind the music and the man.

The docuseries is a ROS production, the banner of filmmaker Gotham Chopra, and celebrates the band's 40th anniversary of its self-titled debut album which was released on January 21, 1984 via Polygram/Mercury Records, less than a year after forming in their home state of New Jersey.

Guitarist Richie Sambora left BON JOVI mid-tour in 2013 in order to spend more time with his family. His exit came after he missed 13 shows on the band's 2011 tour when he entered rehab.

Sambora joined his former bandmates onstage in 2018 when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Last November, Sambora told People that a BON JOVI reunion tour was not out of the question.

"There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy," the guitarist said. "I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point."

He continued: "I think that we wrote a lot of songs that changed a lot of people's lives just by letting them have a good time. I know that's what music did to me … kept me company. And I hope that I can reflect that in what I do.

"So yeah, it definitely could happen," he added of a reunion. "It's just a question of when everybody's ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking."

Photo credit: Mark Seliger