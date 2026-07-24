BON JOVI Ends Madison Square Garden Concert Early Due To JON BON JOVI's Sinus Infection

BON JOVI abruptly ended its concert Thursday night (July 23) at Madison Square Garden in New York City after frontman Jon Bon Jovi revealed he was suffering from a sinus infection.

About 90 minutes into the set, Bon Jovi told the crowd that he would have to stop the show because he wasn't feeling well.

"I haven't talked to anybody about anything, but don't throw away your ticket stubs," Bon Jovi said. "I'm going to figure something out, okay? Just hold on to them. We'll figure out how to reschedule. But I'm going to have to cool it for the night. I feel great. I'll see you again soon. Good night."

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for BON JOVI said: "Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show's early ending. As part of the BON JOVI residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly."

BON JOVI returned to the live stage on July 7 after a four-year touring hiatus due to Jon's vocal issues. The "Forever" tour began with the first of nine shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

BON JOVI's setlist contained classic songs like "It's My Life" and "Livin' On A Prayer", along with more recent tracks from the band's catalog, including tracks from 2024's "Forever" album, such as "Legendary" and "Living Proof".

Last month, Jon told People magazine in an interview that he was ready to hit the road for the band's "Forever" tour, four years after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

"I'm fully recovered," he told People. "It was longer than I'd ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith."

Jon told the magazine that his bandmates "never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire. The sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole 'nother level. They said, 'No, we're with you.' Every day of every rehearsal they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened."

BON JOVI's last Madison Square Garden show of the "Forever" tour is scheduled for Sunday, after which the band will travel overseas in August and September for headlining dates at some of the biggest venues in Scotland, Ireland and London.