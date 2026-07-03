BON SCOTT's Legacy Strikes Again With New Minted Bars From The Perth Mint

Following the sell-out success of its Bon Scott commemorative coin in 2024, The Perth Mint returns with a new release celebrating what would have been the legendary frontman's 80th birthday.

The limited-edition Bon Scott 80th-anniversary minted bars are set to thrill collectors and rock fans alike, with 1g gold and 10g silver releases capturing the rebellious spirit and enduring legacy of the AC/DC icon.

Crafted in 99.99% pure gold and silver, each bar features the Bon Scott logo and crest, including a lion rampant clutching a microphone in a nod to his Scottish heritage, the inscription "Bon Scott 80 Years" and The Perth Mint's signature "P" mintmark.

The Perth Mint's general manager of product development Neil Vance said the new release builds on the incredible response to the original coin while continuing to honor one of Australia's most influential rock figures.

"The reaction to our Bon Scott coin showed just how deeply his music and personality still resonate with fans around the world," Vance said.

"These minted bars capture that same energy in a new format with something that's collectible, meaningful, and a little bit rock 'n' roll. We're proud to once again work with the Scott family to celebrate Bon's remarkable legacy."

Bon's brother Derek Scott said the family was thrilled to see his milestone birthday marked in such a distinctive way.

"Bon would've had a good laugh seeing himself on gold and silver," Derek said. "He always stayed true to who he was, and it's great to see that spirit come through in these pieces. It means a lot to our family that fans can celebrate his 80th in a way that's both special and lasting."

Bon Scott's electrifying stage presence and unmistakable voice helped propel AC/DC to worldwide fame, cementing his place as one of rock's greatest frontmen. Although he died in 1980, his influence remains as powerful today as ever, inspiring generations of fans more than four decades on.

The bars go on sale instore and online at perthmint.com from Tuesday, July 7.

Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott was born in Forfar, Scotland on July 9, 1946. He spent his childhood in nearby Kirriemuir, Scotland where the Scott family had a bakery, until 1952 when the family emigrated to Australia. Bon's earliest music experience was in the FREMANTLE PIPE BAND, playing the drums. In primary school he adopted the nickname "Bon" as a reference to Bonnie Scotland, and also because there was another Ronald in the class. His first band THE SPEKTORS, later THE VALENTINES, played mostly popular cover songs of the day with Bon sharing vocal duties with Vince Lovegrove. After THE VALENTINES disbanded, Bon joined FRATERNITY, a progressive-rock band that won Go-Set magazine's "Next Big Band" award, appeared on national TV and toured the U.K., eventually sharing a 1973 bill with GEORDIE, featuring Brian Johnson.

After leaving FRATERNITY and suffering some personal setbacks, Bon was hired as the singer in up-and-coming Sydney band AC/DC. He immediately injected the swagger, voice and lyrics that the band was searching for and history was made over the course of six years and six studio albums (1974-1979). On February 19, 1980, Bon was found dead in a car outside of his home in London.

In 2003, he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of AC/DC and in 2004 Classic Rock magazine named Bon the number one frontman of all time, beating out fellow luminaries like Freddie Mercury, Mick Jagger and Robert Plant.

Several landmarks have been established in the 21st century to honor Bon's music and legacy, including statues in Kirriemuir, Scotland and Fremantle, Western Australia, that are natural gathering spots for fans to pay their respects.