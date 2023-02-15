BREAKING BENJAMIN Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour With BUSH And ANOTHER DAY DAWNS

BREAKING BENJAMIN has announced a U.S. headlining tour in April and May. Support at the gigs will come from BUSH and ANOTHER DAY DAWNS.

Tour dates:

Apr. 26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues *

Apr. 28 - -Newark, NJ - Prudential Center **

Apr. 29 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center **

May 02 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 03 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

May 05 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

May 06 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 08 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

May 10 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

May 11 - Camdenton, MO - Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

May 13 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

May 14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

May 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Van Andel Arena

May 18 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 20 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Center - Rupp Arena

May 21 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Center Arena

May 23 - Knoxville, TN - University of Tennessee Thompson - Boling Arena

** BREAKING BENJAMIN only

* BREAKING BENJAMIN and ANOTHER DAY DAWNS only

The members of BREAKING BENJAMIN are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting onto the scene with 2002's "Saturate", the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with 10 songs hitting No. 1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, billions of combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million — a testament to the band's global influence and loyal fan base. Their most recent release, "Aurora", gave BREAKING BENJAMIN their tenth No. 1 song at rock radio with "Far Away ft. Scooter Ward". BREAKING BENJAMIN's last studio album, "Ember", debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multiplatinum band's fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015's No. 1 debut for "Dark Before Dawn" (gold),2009's "Dear Agony" (platinum) at No. 4 and 2006's "Phobia" (platinum) at No. 2. "Ember" spun off two No. 1 hits at Active Rock Radio with "Red Cold River" and "Torn In Two". "Aurora" and "Ember" charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topping charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

"Aurora" was released in January 2020. The disc features reimagined versions of the band's biggest and most popular songs with special guests including Lacey Sturm (ex-FLYLEAF),Scooter Ward (COLD) and Spencer Chamberlain (UNDEROATH),to name a few.

Speaking about "Aurora", BREAKING BENJAMIN's founder/frontman Ben Burnley said: "This album is a celebration of our incredible fans; for those who have been there since hearing 'So Cold' for the first time in 2004, and the new ones who have joined us on this amazing journey along the way. We've always shared a unique emotional connection to our music with our fans, and this album attributes to those dark times and euphoric ones. From wherever you joined along the road to 'Aurora', this one is for you. Thank you."