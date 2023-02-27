BRENT SMITH: New SHINEDOWN Music Will 'Probably' Arrive In 2024

In a new interview with Heather Brown of the 105.9 KZZK radio station, SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith spoke about the band's plans for a possible follow-up to last year's "Planet Zero" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's always songs that we didn't use on an album, but the way our mentality is on that sometimes is if it didn't make it on a record, there's a reason for it. So we'll go back and listen to it and see if there's anything in there that might spark something or what have you. However, on 'Planet', we had so many songs that were written, and everything we did… We don't demo anything anymore. We write it and then [we record it]. So for us, I just recently was in South Carolina with Eric [Bass, SHINEDOWN bassist and producer], and we were reviewing some of those things that didn't make it on 'Planet Zero', 'cause 'Planet Zero' is very specific, and I was actually shocked that a lot of it was really strong. I had forgotten some of it. But there was some stuff in there where I was, like, 'I wouldn't change anything on that, and that's way better than I remember' — things like that. But me and Eric have been working on some new material and what have you. I can tell you that you'll probably see something new for us not this year, but definitely next year."

Earlier this month, SHINEDOWN released the music video for its new Hot AC single "A Symptom Of Being Human", a standout track from "Planet Zero".

The "Planet Zero" album also features pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together." The band's video for "Daylight", set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song's message — that you are never alone — had during SHINEDOWN's sold-out "Planet Zero" world tour.

SHINEDOWN also recently released a music video for current fast-rising rock single "Dead Don't Die", a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times.

"Planet Zero" boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation - ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums. SHINEDOWN is nominated for two iHeartRadio Music Awards for "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for "Planet Zero".

SHINEDOWN's 24-date "The Revolutions Live" U.S. tour will kick off April 3 with support from fellow chart-toppers THREE DAYS GRACE and FROM ASHES TO NEW. SHINEDOWN will also play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia this September.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh