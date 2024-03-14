BRET MICHAELS: 'I Will Be Taking Most, If Not All, Of 2025 Off'

It is a happy birthday on March 15 for POISON frontman Bret Michaels. He will celebrate his birthday in true rock-star fashion on March 16 at the brand new Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas after recently being nominated for "Live Performance Of The Year" alongside his good friend and country sensation Chris Janson for their voted fan-favorite, game-changing "CMT Crossroads" performance.

Michaels turns 61 and continues to have fun, get it done and rock the world with a true unbroken, positive spirit, always bringing his high-energy shows even through medical setbacks and physical adversity (diabetes, a brain hemorrhage, skin cancer and Bret's self-proclaimed "headbanger's neck").

Bret brings three generations of fans to every show who come together to have nothing but a good time at his produced and created "Parti-Gras Mardi Gras 2.0" music festivals — a night of all killer hits no filler, a true celebration of the fans, bands and music. Michaels came off "The Stadium Tour" in 2022 and went straight into his "Parti-Gras" festivals in 2023 with no stops and now continues the festival's success by jumping right into his 2024 "Parti-Gras 2.0".

States Michaels: "Performing real live music with family, friends and fans has been both healing and therapeutic to me. It has gotten me through some of the best and toughest times in my life. I truly feel connected and grateful for all the amazing friends that have been a part of this crazy journey with me.

"I've always stated that music is a universal language that is meant to unite us, excite us and never divide us. It is a soundtrack to our everyday lives and I truly look forward to giving every bit of energy I've got in 2024 and leave it all up there on the stage every night. However, in 2025, in light of some recent medical results and setbacks, and with much discussion and real advice from my doctors and family, I will be taking most, if not all, of 2025 off, except for a few select dates with both the BRET MICHAELS BAND and possibly all-original POISON. I truly need to recharge the batteries and get a good, much-needed physical tuneup.

"Please always understand that I am forever grateful to the fans and hope you understand that this will bring me back in 2026 and beyond to be able to always give 1000% on that stage with positive energy and an Unbroken Warrior Spirit!"

Last September, the POISON frontman revealed that the passing of popular singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer, prompted him to see his own doctor. He added that he received a biopsy for a problematic spot on his stomach, and cancer cells were discovered. Photos shared by the singer showed a scar along the side of his stomach, and the bandaged post-surgery result.

This was not the first skin cancer scare for Bret, who announced back in January 2020 that he would undergo treatment for the cancer which is usually caused by the sun's harmful rays. He didn't disclose what type of skin cancer he had or how serious his diagnosis was, but he assured fans that he was being treated by "incredible specialists who are both positive for great results."

In March 2020, Bret told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" about his surgery to have a patch of skin cancer removed: "What happened was… I'm a guy, I admit it, I like being out in the sun, I like having a great time. I usually do the right thing and spray and protect, but sometimes it's not gonna stop it. And it happened, and we thought we got it, and then when it came back, it took it to another level. It got a little scary for a moment, but all is great.

"The thing is, and I say this all the time, I'm one of those guys — I'm hands-on, I'm living it, I'm doing it, and with it just comes all the years, again, as we've talked a zillion times, about being a diabetic," he continued. "As best as you take care of your health, things are just gonna happen. You just keep on keeping on and rocking. I'm here to have another great tour and another great year."

Michaels survived one of his most difficult health years to date in 2010 when he faced an emergency appendectomy, a brain hemorrhage and heart surgery.

"I dealt with a lot of health issues during that year, and by the grace of God and a lot of hard work and therapy, I'm still on the good side of the dirt and having a good time," he told People in December 2019.

The rocker, who is a father to two daughters, is a lifelong Type 1 juvenile diabetic who continues to raise funds and awareness for not only diabetic causes, but St. Jude Children's Hospital, PetSmart charities and more.

In 2022, POISON completed "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.