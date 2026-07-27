BRET MICHAELS Instructed By Doctors To Take 3 To 4 Weeks Of Post-Op Recuperation Following Kidney Stone Surgery

POISON frontman Bret Michaels, currently on his "Live & Amplified" solo tour, experienced severe kidney pain following his recent performance honoring our military heroes and their families at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington. On Sunday, July 19, Bret was diagnosed with a complicated obstructing kidney stone requiring immediate surgery.

Dr. Abby Borhan, Bret's physician, commented: "A ureteral stent was successfully placed during the procedure and remains in situ. Due to the nature of Michaels's post-operative condition and underlying health factors (diabetes, lower back compression fracture),he is restricted from performing for the next 3 to 4 weeks and only prescribed light physical activity as part of his recovery. A ureteral stent causes significant internal friction, constant physical discomfort, and localized inflammation. The physical demands of Bret's high-intensity live performances exacerbate these symptoms. Strenuous physical exertion carries a high risk of intense pain spikes, gross hematuria, and acute stent displacement, which would require immediate medical intervention."

Dr. Borhan continued: "Michaels's recovery is also complicated by his lifelong Type 1 Diabetes. Although I understand Bret's determination to play through the pain, I explained that because Type 1 Diabetes inherently compromises the immune system and impairs healing, he faces an exceptionally high risk of contracting a serious UTI or developing urosepsis, a blood infection, until the stent is removed."

Dr. Borhan added: "The demanding nature of a high-intensity tour schedule makes it impossible to maintain the sterile environments, strict hydration schedules, frequent rest, and precise blood glucose management required for his safe recovery. He must strictly refrain from all live performances until we re-evaluate his condition in 3 to 4 weeks to determine when he can safely resume touring."

Michaels stated: ""I'm forever grateful for the amazing medical treatment and ongoing medical attention throughout my personal life and career, and truly grateful for family, friends, fans, band, crew and promoters for their understanding and, if all goes well, will hit the road late August back to delivering 1000% energy, intensity and truly nothing but a good time."

Michaels, the Bret Michaels solo band and his entire team sincerely appreciate the understanding, prayers and incredible support from family, friends and fans around the world. Updates regarding rescheduled performances and his return to the "Live & Amplified" tour will be shared as soon as they become available.

In April, Bret told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he and his POISON bandmates were "hoping" to go back on tour in 2027, "'cause I know it's a big question. I think — I really strongly think '27, without going into details yet, is going to be a good reunion year for POISON. I think it's gonna be awesome," he said.

This past January, Bret denied that POISON's proposed 40th-anniversary tour fell through because he allegedly wanting more money. During an interview with "Chaz & AJ In The Morning" on 99.1 WPLR, Michaels teased that POISON's 2027 tour could be called "40 Plus One", since it would happen on the 41st anniversary of the band's debut album, "Look What the Cat Dragged In".

POISON last hit the road in 2022 when it supported MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD on a massive stadium tour. After that tour ended, Michaels went back to performing sporadic shows — consisting almost entirely of POISON hits — with his solo band.