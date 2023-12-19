BRET MICHAELS Teams Up With Country Star CHRIS JANSON For Latest Episode Of 'CMT Crossroads'

POISON frontman Bret Michaels and country star Chris Janson will be featured in the latest installment of "CMT Crossroads". The program shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres, and on each episode, the stars share their common love of music.

Michaels and Janson perform each other’s biggest hits, including POISON's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn", "Talk Dirty To Me" and "Your Mama Don't Dance" as well as Janson's "Fix a Drink", "Good Vibes" and "Buy Me A Boat".

Said Michaels: "'CMT Crossroads' with my friend Chris Janson was a bucket list and nothing but a good time. We brought nothing but hits and an absolute game-changer of fun, big energy and what may be the biggest, rowdiest and most good-time-lovin' fans. This will be a music history-making event, so tune in December 20 and get ready for your chance to see Chris and I on my 'Parti-Gras Mardi Gras' 2024 tour."

Janson added: "This 'Crossroads' is pure rock and roll. What a blast to do this with a hero and friend Bret Michaels. Two good buddies having nothing but a good time, literally. Tune in and turn it up!"

"CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson" is set to air on Wednesday, December 20 at 8 p.m. CT, with an encore presentation at 9 p.m. CT.

"I've been a lifelong fan of Bret and, of course, POISON because that's the music I was raised on," Janson said. "The experience was unbelievable. It was just totally that every second that I was around him, especially when I was up on stage. It was blowing my own mind that it was actually happening.

"He already knew my songs, and so that was the humbling thing for me," Janson said. "I just love him to pieces. It felt awesome, and I think, by far, he's one of the best 'Crossroads' they've probably ever had, if not the best. It was so natural and real. There's nothing fake about me and Bret being up there together. We're actual friends, and I think that shows."

The episode will go live on CMT.com and CMT VOD on Thursday, December 21, with subsequent premieres on CMT Music and MTV Live.

Additional encores:

Saturday, December 23 at 12p/11c (CMT)

Sunday, December 24 at 8p/7c (MTV Live)

Wednesday, December 27 at 8p/7c (MTV Live)

Saturday, December 30 at 9p (CMT Music)

Sunday, December 31 at 8p (CMT Music)