BRIAN JOHNSON On Performing Live With AC/DC At Age 78: 'It's Just More Fun Because We Don't Care Anymore'

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson and guitarist Angus Young spoke to Melissa Ruggieri of USA Today about the recently launched 2026 North American leg of the band's "Power Up" world tour. Asked how performing has changed for AC/DC nearly five decades after Brian joined the group, the 78-year-old vocalist said: "I think it's still the unknown. You're all rehearsed, you know all your parts and your bits and pieces. But [the unpredictability] still keeps you on edge, you know, to be your best."

Angus, who turned 71 in March, chimed in: "I just worry about if I'm going to trip over… That's about it." Brian concurred, saying: "Yeah, just stupid shit like that… On the stage, you can't just immediately do things. You have to learn to watch the other person and... But we're doing things now we didn't think of doing before — interacting. It's just more fun because we don't care anymore. When you're younger, you take yourself very seriously. You know, you think, 'I'm in a big rock and roll band.' I never used to smile or anything. 'Cause that's what what you thought you were supposed to [do]."

Asked by Ruggieri how they would summarize AC/DC's legacy, Angus said: "I would just say 'a great rock band.'" Johnson agreed, adding : "They were great at what they did. And they did it consistently. You never thought back in the day that, when I finish here … I'm going to be 79 [in October]."

AC/DC kicked off the 2026 North American leg of the "Power Up" tour on July 11 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The band opened the 21-song set with "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" and ran through classics like "Back In Black", "Thunderstruck", "Highway To Hell", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "You Shook Me All Night Long" and "T.N.T." before concluding with "For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)". They also played two tracks from the band's latest "Power Up" album, "Demon Fire" and "Shot In The Dark", both of which appeared early in the set.

The Charlotte concert was the first stop of AC/DC's 18-date North American trek, with additional dates scheduled for Columbus, Madison, San Antonio, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Edmonton, Vancouver, Atlanta, Houston, South Bend, St. Louis, Montreal, Toronto, East Rutherford and Philadelphia. Support on the tour is coming from THE PRETTY RECKLESS. It marks the second stretch of U.S. dates on the AC/DC "Power Up" tour, which visited over a dozen North American cities in the spring of 2025.

The "Power Up" world tour takes its name from AC/DC's 2020 album, which reached No. 1 in 21 countries. It began with the band's long-awaited return to the stage at Power Trip in California in 2023 and has since sold out dozens of stadiums across four continents.

AC/DC kicked off its 2025 North American "Power Up" tour on April 10, 2025 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AC/DC performed in 13 stadiums coast to coast in the spring of 2025. This run concluded on May 28, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they played some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world. Support on the trek came from THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

After the North American leg of the "Power Up" tour, the Grammy-winning rock band returned to the road in Europe for 12 dates across 10 countries beginning on June 26, 2025 in Prague, Czech Republic. The tour included AC/DC's first-ever show in Estonia and a return to Scotland for the first time in a decade.

AC/DC played the 24th and final concert of its 2024 "Power Up" European tour on August 17, 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The trek was the first run of gigs since AC/DC's return to the stage at 2023's Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

The 2024 "Power Up" European tour marked AC/DC's first with the band's new touring lineup, consisting of longtime singer Brian Johnson, founding member and lead guitarist Angus Young, as well as rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (who officially joined the band in 2014, replacing his uncle Malcolm Young, who retired due to dementia),drummer Matt Laug (who joined in 2023, replacing longtime drummer Phil Rudd) and former JANE'S ADDICTION bassist Chris Chaney, who came on board in 2024 replacing longtime bassist Cliff Williams. Williams retired from AC/DC after the conclusion of the 2016 "Rock Or Bust" tour, although he did return to the fold briefly for the 2020 "Power Up" album and an appearance at Power Trip.

Prior to "Power Up", AC/DC's last tour took place in 2015 and 2016 and had a $180 million gross, with 2,310,061 sold tickets reported to the Pollstar box office.

AC/DC's latest album, "Power Up", came out in November 2020. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and "Rock Or Bust".

AC/DC's current tour came eight years after Johnson bowed out a 2016 run of shows due to a hearing condition.

The band has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, including "Back In Back", which ranks as one of the top-selling LPs of all time.

AC/DC press photo courtesy of Columbia Records