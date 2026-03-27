BRIAN TICHY Launches New Band LED BY VULTURES, Shares 'Get It Right' Single

LED BY VULTURES, the new Los Angeles-based heavy rock band fronted by Brian Tichy, has come together over the past year to record its powerful, uncompromising, undeniable brand of heavy music. With that comes 12 songs dominated by loud guitar, massive drums, big riffs, killer grooves, aggressive vocals, and a feeling of flying through a tornado.

The recording process began as an organic, exciting, challenge for Tichy but soon became an all-consuming obsession to serve the songs and sounds with all his being and abilities. Their first single and video "Get It Right", is out now via Deko Entertainment.

Tichy explains: "'Get It Right', in all its simplicity and basic power, just seemed like the right song to release first.

"I'll always be a fan of a band driving home a heavy guitar riff! Like all the bands that have inspired me, it's a great way to get a party started!"

The "Get It Right" video is equally energetic and in your face like a hard rocking basement house party on steroids and features Tichy along with drummer Shane Hawkins (son of late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins) and bassist Brent Woods.

LED BY VULTURES is all about serving the song, the groove and the power it possesses.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming full release, due out later this year.

Tichy is a multi-talented drummer and guitarist known for his work with legendary bands like WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER, Billy Idol and THE DEAD DAISIES.

Although Brian is best known as one of the most dynamic drummers in rock, his skills as a guitarist are equally impressive. Over the years, Tichy has toured and recorded with iconic rock acts, contributing his talents to unforgettable performances and records. His ability to switch seamlessly between drums and guitar highlights his versatility as a musician.

Tichy began playing drums at age eight and started playing guitar at age 12. His earliest influences include LED ZEPPELIN, KISS, AEROSMITH, AC/DC and VAN HALEN.

After attending Berklee College Of Music from 1986 to 1990, Tichy toured and recorded with a multitude of artists, including Billy Idol, Ozzy Osbourne, SEETHER, VELVET REVOLVER, FOREIGNER, PRIDE & GLORY, Glenn Hughes, Sass Jordan and SLASH'S SNAKEPIT.