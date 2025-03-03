BRING ME THE HORIZON Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour With MOTIONLESS IN WHITE And THE PLOT IN YOU

Fresh off the success of their latest album "Post Human: Nex Gen", British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON are set to hit the road for "USA Ascension Program+ Part 01" fall tour bringing their high-energy performances to select major markets. The first leg of this tour will feature MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, THE PLOT IN YOU and Amira Elfeky, making for a stacked lineup.

Produced by Live Nation, "USA Ascension Program+ Part 01" kicks off on September 23 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City and Phoenix, before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome on October 3.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time at BMTHofficial.com. The tour will also offer a VIP "Nex Gen Experience" for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes one ticket, a merch pack, VIP entrance, and more. For more information, visit BMTHofficial.com.

"USA Ascension Program+ Part 01" tour dates:

Sep. 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

Sep. 23 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Sep. 24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sep. 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep. 27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sep. 29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sep. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Oct. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Oct. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Oct. 05 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

* Not a Live Nation date

BRING ME THE HORIZON's critically acclaimed seventh studio album, "Post Human: Nex Gen", came out in May 2024 via Sony/RCA. Having been streamed over a billion times to date, it was the latest chapter in the series to be revealed and saw the band expanding both musically and conceptually.

BRING ME THE HORIZON recently played its biggest show to date in São Paulo, Brazil, selling out the 45,000-capacity Allianz Parque stadium. They wowed fans with a groundbreaking performance which incorporated the latest techniques in both live AI and AR, as well as a new hybrid paradigm that could be termed as "Generative Augmented Reality" (GAR) plus drones and pyro. They ended 2024 headlining arenas in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

BRING ME THE HORIZON is one of the most successful rock bands on the planet, having accumulated over 10 billion streams to date. They have toured the world multiple times, playing sold-out shows in over 50 countries.

BRING ME THE HORIZON is: vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean and drummer Mat Nicholls.