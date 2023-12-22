  • facebook
BRING ME THE HORIZON Parts Ways With JORDAN FISH

December 22, 2023

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON have parted ways with longtime keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish.

In a statement posted on social media earlier today (Friday, December 22),the band wrote: "BRING ME THE HORIZON has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on 'Nex Gen', with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January."

Fish added in a separate statement: "I'm really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I'm excited to start this next chapter in my career."

Fish joined BRING ME THE HORIZON in 2012 and appeared on the albums "Sempiternal", "That's The Spirit" and "Amo", which he helped write.

BRING ME THE HORIZON has been called one of the most forward-thinking metal bands in the world. As it has grown, BRING ME THE HORIZON has undergone a musical progression from its earliest days as a metalcore band, in large part because of the production talents of Fish.

Jordan has been a major influence on BRING ME THE HORIZON's sound, inspiring many of the edgy guitar riffs and other elements on the "Sempiternal" album. His music production fingerprints can be found all over "That's The Spirit", which offered a stylistic departure from the metalcore genre.

BRING ME THE HORIZON will embark on a U.K. arena tour next month.

The band's next release, "Post Human: Nex Gen", is set to arrive in 2024.

Photo credit: Jonti Wild (courtesy of Grandstand Media / Columbia Records)

