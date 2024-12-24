BRING ME THE HORIZON's OLI SYKES: What I Like About Living In Brazil

In a new interview with Brazil's 89 FM A Rádio Rock, Oli Sykes of the British rock band BRING ME THE HORIZON, who married his Brazilian model wife Alissa Salls in 2017, was asked what he likes about living in Brazil. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The weather, the people, the food. The way of life is very different to England, but it's very good for me. I think mentally I needed to slow down a bit, and it's really hard to do that in England, whereas when you come here, everything's a little slower. People are a lot more chilled.

"I've wanted to get away for a long time," he added. "I feel like I need to have times of disconnection and get away from who I am in the band and stuff like that. And I never thought it would be Brazil, but we kind of got stuck here in lockdown, and I just realized how at peace I feel when I'm here, and I just I just really like it."

BRING ME THE HORIZON has been touring in support of its latest album, "Post Human: Nex Gen", which came out in late May via Columbia Records.

"Nex Gen" is the latest chapter in the series to be revealed and sees the band expanding both musically and conceptually. It follows on from 2020's "Post Human: Survival Horror", which featured collaborations with Yungblud, NOVA TWINS, BABYMETAL and EVANESCENCE's Amy Lee, and included the huge hit singles "Teardrops" and "Obey". Sonically, the album hits heavy, while Sykes's vocals are his most melodic to date.

BRING ME THE HORIZON entered 2024 with an explosive start, having played to over 140,000 fans in the U.K. and Ireland on their biggest U.K. arena tour to date, winning the BRIT Award for "Best Alternative/Rock Act", and announcing their first stadium show in São Paulo, Brazil (selling 30,000 tickets in the first day!).

In January, BRING ME THE HORIZON released a new song called "Kool-Aid". The track was the first to arrive following the departure of longtime keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish in December.

Fish joined BRING ME THE HORIZON in 2012 and appeared on the albums "Sempiternal", "That's The Spirit" and "Amo", which he helped write.

BRING ME THE HORIZON has been called one of the most forward-thinking metal bands in the world. As it has grown, BRING ME THE HORIZON has undergone a musical progression from its earliest days as a metalcore band, in large part because of the production talents of Fish.

Jordan had been a major influence on BRING ME THE HORIZON's sound, inspiring many of the edgy guitar riffs and other elements on the "Sempiternal" album. His music production fingerprints can be found all over "That's The Spirit", which offered a stylistic departure from the metalcore genre.