British Melodic Rockers FM Announce New Album 'Brotherhood'

British melodic rock legends FM return with their 15th studio album, "Brotherhood", a compelling and cohesive statement of the band's enduring class and creativity. Released by Frontiers Music Srl on September 5, the album is available to pre-save digitally, and pre-order on CD and vinyl.

To celebrate, the band has released "Living On The Run", the first single from the highly anticipated album. Watch the official music video for the new single below.

Once again delivering their signature blend of hook-laden AOR and blues-tinged hard rock on "Brotherhood", FM reaffirms its status as a master of the genre.

"Brotherhood" showcases a band still at the top of their game, with highlights including the infectious anthem "Living On The Run", the unforgettable anthemic rocker "Don't Call It Love", the punchy and powerful "Coming For You", and the emotionally charged "Time Waits For No One" — all tracks that echo the spirit and melodic strength of FM's early classics yet are unmistakably fresh and vibrant.

"First single 'Living On The Run' is a great hard-hitting melodic fast-moving track," says FM lead singer Steve Overland. "The song is about what the title suggests, a real Bonnie-and-Clyde storyline. A very instant big chorus, which makes for a good first single choice."

The opening track, "Do You Mean It", brings a bluesy, soulful vibe that echoes the DOOBIE BROTHERS' classic "Takin' It To The Streets" sound, setting the tone for the album. "Brotherhood" also features one of FM's most powerful ballads to date, "Just Walk Away" — a beautifully emotional song that highlights the band's mastery of melodic rock. Wrapping up the album is "The Enemy Within", a track that introduces exciting new sonic ideas while retaining the powerful and melodic qualities FM fans love.

Supporting vocals from a female guest choir add warmth and dynamic depth to "Do You Mean It" and "Just Walk Away", perfectly complementing Overland's consistently exceptional lead vocals.

"I am proud of the new album," enthuses Overland, "It is one of our strongest song albums to date. It is another milestone, as it's FM's 15th album. It's very well paced and has great variation in song styles throughout. The album's big ballad, 'Just Walk Away', is one of our best. I hope our fans feel the same way as we do about 'Brotherhood'."

Formed in the 1980s by the Overland brothers, FM is one of the U.K.'s seminal and respected rock bands. The new album was recorded by FM's long-standing and beloved lineup including founding members Steve Overland, Merv Goldsworthy and Pete Jupp, alongside keyboard player Jem Davis and guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick.

To promote "Brotherhood", FM will embark on a major U.K. headline tour in September 2025 with 14 confirmed shows, followed by European dates in early 2026.

"Brotherhood" track listing:

01. Do You Mean It (3.54)

02. Living On The Run (4.19)

03. Coming For You (4.11)

04. Raised On The Wrong Side (4.50)

05. Love Comes To All (3.51)

06. Just Walk Away (6.08)

07. Don't Call It Love (5.00)

08. Time Waits For No One (4.59)

09. Because Of You (4.47)

10. Chasing Freedom (4.47)

11. The Enemy Within (5.48)

FM is:

Steve Overland - Vocals, Guitar

Merv Goldsworthy - Bass

Pete Jupp - Drums

Jem Davis - Keyboards

Jim Kirkpatrick - Guitar

Photo credit: Tony Ayiotou