BRUCE DICKINSON And TANYA O'CALLAGHAN Presented With Keys To City By Albuquerque's Metalhead Mayor

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson and Tanya O'Callaghan, the bassist of Bruce's solo band, were presented with keys to the city by Albuquerque, New Mexico's mayor Tim Keller prior to Dickinson's August 26 solo concert at the Revel Entertainment Center venue in Albuquerque. A short video recap of the presentation can be seen below.

Tanya explained: "I was being presented for my work with various bands over the years (including Bruce) and work with global foundations, it aligned beautifully with us touring through Albuquerque. Fun day! Lovely honor".

In the past year, Keller had also given keys to the city to members of TESTAMENT, POSSESSED's Jeff Becerra and Max Cavalera of SOULFLY.

In October 2022, SOULFLY posted a photo of Keller donning one of the band's long-sleeve t-shirts when he cast his ballot in that year's U.S. midterm election.

This was not the first time Keller had sported heavy metal merchandise in public. Five years ago, Keller donned a MACHINE HEAD hooded sweatshirt when he cast his ballot in the U.S. presidential election. Back in December 2018, he wore a PANTERA Christmas sweater for a signing of a bill granting family paid parental leave to city employees. The legislation made Albuquerque the first city in New Mexico to extend paid parental leave benefits to its municipal workforce.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Keller is well-known as a fan of heavy metal music and has often attended shows in the city. He has also introduced metal bands, including ANTHRAX and TRIVIUM, onstage.

"Albuquerque has always been pretty strong on the heavy metal front," Keller told The New York Times five years ago. "What can I say, this is something I've been into for a long time."

Keller told the Albuquerque Journal that his favorite heavy metal group is the Brazilian band SEPULTURA, of whom Cavalera is a founding member. "They are awesome," he said. "It's the music of empowerment."

Keller, a Democrat, took over as mayor of New Mexico's largest city in December 2017. He replaced two-term mayor Richard Berry, who did not seek re-election.

Keller was elected to a second four-year term in November 2021. He pulled off the win with nearly 60% of the vote.

Keller and his wife, Liz, have two young children.

Dickinson kicked off "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour on August 22 at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California. Joining the IRON MAIDEN singer on his first extensive North American solo tour in almost 30 years in support of his current studio album, "The Mandrake Project", is once again his 2024 backing band, featuring Dave Moreno (drums),Mistheria (keyboards) and O'Callaghan, alongside the group's latest additions, Swedish guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who played on Dickinson's "Rain On The Graves" single). Bruce's longtime guitarist and collaborator Roy "Z" Ramirez is not part of the touring lineup.

Prior to the April 12, 2024 Whisky A Go Go show, Bruce last performed with his solo band on in August 2002 at the legendary Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

"The Mandrake Project" arrived on March 1, 2024 via BMG.

Bruce and Roy recorded "The Mandrake Project" largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room, with Roy doubling up as both guitarist and bassist. The recording lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by Mistheria and Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's previous solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

Dickinson's reworked version of his classic 1994 album "Balls To Picasso", now titled "More Balls To Picasso", arrived on July 25.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.