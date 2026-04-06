BUCKCHERRY Has Already Written Seven Songs For Twelfth Studio Album

In a new interview with Mark Strigl, BUCKCHERRY vocalist Josh Todd spoke about a possible follow-up to the band's latest effort, "Roar Like Thunder", which was released in June 2025, via Round Hill Records in North America, Sony Music in Japan and Earache Records elsewhere globally. As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by Todd, BUCKCHERRY guitarist Stevie Dacanay (aka Stevie D.) and Frederiksen. Asked if it's "too early" for him and his BUCKCHERRY bandmates to be thinking about a new album, Josh said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No. Actually, as soon as I get off here, I'm gonna record an idea that I've been thinking of. We've already written — God, Stevie and I have written, like, seven songs already for the new record. And this is just us working out a little bit before we hook up with Marti Frederiksen. Because once we get with Marti, we write very fast. I told Marti, I go, 'Let's just make a BUCKCHERRY record in two weeks,' 'cause we can. And it's great. We write very fast and efficiently.

"When we fly to Nashville and we do songwriting with Marti, it's pretty amazing because we'll get a hotel room, and we have this schedule where Stevie and Marti will link up in the mornings and they'll get a good musical composition together," Josh explained. "And then they'll send it to me by, like, 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. Then I'll write lyrics and melodies all night in my hotel room. And then I come down the next day and sing it. And then the process starts again. I'm, like, 'Marti,' I go, 'I've always wanted to just make a record from beginning to end in two weeks, and no breaks, no days off.' And he's, like, 'We can't do that.' He said that to me at one point. And then the next record, cut to 'Roar Like Thunder' we just did it, he goes, 'You know what? I think we can do it.' And I go, 'Yeah, we can.' And it's fun. It's challenging, and it's really exciting making records."

Todd added: "Yeah, 'Roar Like Thunder' came out last year, and we tour two years on a record. So what we do on the second year of a record cycle is we start accumulating demos and ideas, and then by the end of the year, we'll go in with Marti, we'll do the songwriting and we'll record a new record and drop it sometime next year, like probably before summer or at summer."

Asked about BUCKCHERRY's working relationship with Frederiksen, Todd said: "Oh, we have a long, long history. We met up with Marti way back, on the '15' songwriting cycle. He co-wrote 'Sorry' with us. And that's when the relationship started. It just blossomed. I just love him. And when we get in a room with him, it's, like, he just really understands this band for the right reasons. And when we write songs, it's, like, the best idea wins. There's no egos. It's fun, and I learn a lot. He's a really talented guy. And I think he learns a lot from us as well. And we have a lot of fun together."

Last month, Dacanay told Reckless" Rexx Ruger of the Pod Scum podcast about a possible follow-up to "Roar Like Thunder": "I think if you look historically, or at least in the last 10 years, we came out with 'Warpaint', and then two years later, or two and a half years later, we came out with the 'Hellbound'. And that's our cycle — two and a half, three years [later], a new album will come out. And the touring will last a year and a half. And then the writing cycle, then recording, and then they're setting up the album. So, it's been that way since — we're pretty consistent. So at the end of this year will be the end of the touring cycle for this last album. And then we're gonna go into the studio with Marti, start writing around September, October, and then release a new record in the spring [or] summer [of 2027]."

Following the previously announced May tour of the U.S., BUCKCHERRY recently released the second leg of its summer 2026 tour, commencing June 26 in West Fargo, North Dakota and ending July 25 in Pueblo, Colorado. These dates include a July 2 stop at the annual Milwaukee, Wisconsin festival Summerfest and a one-off Canadian date on July 12 at the Rockin' Thunder festival in Edmonton, opening for CREED.

Todd remains the only original member in BUCKCHERRY's current lineup, which also includes Dacanay (guitar, backing vocals),Billy Rowe (guitar, backing vocals),Kelly LeMieux (bass) and Francis Ruiz (drums).

Dacanay has been a defining force in BUCKCHERRY since joining the band during its 2005 revival. After BUCKCHERRY's brief hiatus in the early 2000s, the reformed lineup, led by Stevie and Josh, breathed new life into the band's hard rock roots. Stevie's guitar work helped shape BUCKCHERRY's comeback album "15", which launched hits like "Crazy Bitch" and "Sorry", and re-established the group as a mainstay in the modern rock world.