BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Says Soaring Concert Ticket Prices Haven't Affected His Band As Much As They Have Arena-Level Acts

In a new interview with Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd spoke about the rising prices of concert tickets. According to recent report by Pollstar, concert tickets have seen an overall 27.38% increase in cost since 2019. This data also showcases a worldwide increase in concert ticket pricing, with the average ticket costs ranging from $40.80 at club venues to $124.47 at stadiums. In 2024, the average cost to attend a concert was $135.92, Pollstar reported. That's up from 1996 when the average ticket costed $25.81.

Asked what he thinks about artists like AC/DC charging hundreds of dollars for a typical concert ticket, Todd responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When people talk about concert tickets and the high price of them, they're talking about artists that are filling up arenas, like the Taylor Swifts and the AC/DCs of the world. And we're in a different level. So I don't know what to say about that. But I do know that AC/DC should be compensated for what they've put into the game and what they've delivered. And they're amazing live, they have an amazing history, and paying whatever to go see them, I think, is a good idea, if we're speaking just about AC/DC. But other than that — I don't know — we're at a different level than that. So it hasn't affected us like that."

In a March 2024 interview with Mexico's ATMósferas Magazine, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson was asked if he thought the skyrocketing concert ticket prices were having a negative impact on the music industry. Bruce said at the time: "Well, two things. One, it depends what the show is and kind of who the audience are. I mean, I'm not gonna go around and say specific artists, because most of the artists that are charging, like, 1,200 dollars a ticket — like in Las Vegas, if you wanna go and see the U2 show, I think it was 1,200 dollars per seat in the sphere. I've got no interest in paying 1,200 dollars to go and see U2 in the sphere — none. A hundred bucks, maybe. But for me, what's important is to try and keep, on the one hand, the right type of tickets at the right price. So by that I mean the right type of tickets, I mean, the tickets that are in front of the stage, which everybody says should be the most expensive tickets. Actually, no, they should be the most reasonably priced tickets, 'cause the people who are gonna go there to the front of the stage are gonna be people who are real fans, people who are kids, people who can't afford the crazy money, but they are the people that need to be down the front; they're the people that are gonna keep this music alive. And then you get the people that they might be fans, but they wanna bring their wife and they don't wanna get too hot and sweaty and all the rest of it. So, there's some seats at the top or something else like that, what they're gonna pick, and those get priced differently."

Bruce continued: "I understand how promoters try and do it to try and not lose money, because promoters are part of the whole ecosystem. Without promoters, there would be no shows. The promoters have somehow gotta make their money back. So, it's a delicate balance, but in general, ticket prices have gone through the roof. And some of the ticket prices that people pay, well, some of the prices people pay, for me, it's insane. I would never pay that price, but then again, I'm probably not a fan of that particular artist. People who are, maybe they think it's worth it. I mean, certainly with my shows, we've always tried to keep the ticket prices within the normal, normal boundaries. And the same with MAIDEN."

According to Live Nation, 151 million people attended one of its shows in 2024 — a 50% increase in concert attendance compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index data showed that admission to movies, theaters and concerts jumped 20% since 2021.

Some of the increased cost when it comes to concert tickets is due to dynamic pricing — the tactic of raising prices the more people purchase tickets, and then lowering the prices once the demand dies down.

A December 2024 report by CouponCabin found that concertgoers attended an average of seven shows in 2024, and most planned to see more in 2025.

The survey of more than 1,000 music fans found that nearly 36% said they would spend $100 to $499 on concert tickets in 2025, while more than 17% planned to spend up to $1,000.