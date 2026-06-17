BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD: 'We've Kind Of Been On Our Own Island Our Whole Career'

In a recent interview with Rock 100.5 The KATT FM's Cameron Buchholtz, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd touched upon the California band's old-school rock and roll vibe and traditional approach which has made it possible for BUCKCHERRY to share the stage with many different types of groups over the past three decades. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've kind of been on our own island our whole career. It's 27 years now, 11 records, and who would've thought just being a traditional rock and roll band that we would not fit into any kind of genre of rock at the time?

"When we came out, it was, like, rap-rock bands and what I call shoegazer rock, where they're wearing Buddy Holly glasses and looking down at their shoes," Josh explained. "And so we came out and we were just different. And we had songs that worked on radio, and voilà, we got to have this great career."

After Buchholtz noted that BUCKCHERRY has been touring a lot with 1980s rockers like Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA),SCORPIONS and SKID ROW in recent years, Josh said: "It's funny, a lot of the '80s rock guys that are still touring, they always wanna pair up with us. And we get lumped into that genre a lot, but our first record was in 1999. And we can go play with all the active rock bands. We do all that. It's nice. We fit into any kind of package, and we just kind of adjust our set accordingly to whatever fits. And it's been a lot of fun."

BUCKCHERRY recently announced the final dates of its "Roar Like Thunder" tour for 2026. Amongst the highlights are nine shows with BLACK STONE CHERRY and Tyler Bryant. The dates begin with an appearance at the Rockin' The Island festival in Welch, Minnesota supporting STONE TEMPLE PILOTS. The run also includes a date at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam, Kentucky supporting Bret Michaels and the band's annual appearance at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip during Sturgis Bike Week. After the nine shows with BLACK STONE CHERRY, the band will appear at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma and then the run will end with a date at The Vanguard in Orlando, Florida. The band will close out the year supporting the SCORPIONS on their eight-show residency in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 17 through October 3.

As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Roar Like Thunder"m was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd, Dacanay and Frederiksen.

The second leg of BUCKCHERRY's summer 2026 tour will commence on June 26 in West Fargo, North Dakota and end on July 25 in Pueblo, Colorado. These dates include a July 2 stop at the annual Milwaukee, Wisconsin festival Summerfest and a one-off Canadian date on July 12 at the Rockin' Thunder festival in Edmonton, opening for CREED.

Todd remains the only original member in BUCKCHERRY's current lineup, which also includes Dacanay (guitar, backing vocals),Billy Rowe (guitar, backing vocals),Kelly LeMieux (bass) and Francis Ruiz (drums).

Dacanay has been a defining force in BUCKCHERRY since joining the band during its 2005 revival. After BUCKCHERRY's brief hiatus in the early 2000s, the reformed lineup, led by Stevie and Josh, breathed new life into the band's hard rock roots. Stevie's guitar work helped shape BUCKCHERRY's comeback album "15", which launched hits like "Crazy Bitch" and "Sorry", and re-established the group as a mainstay in the modern rock world.