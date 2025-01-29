BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Has 13 Songs In The Works For Upcoming Eighth Studio Album

In a new interview with Rock Sound, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE frontman Matt Tuck spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's upcoming eighth studio album. Asked how many songs are currently in the works, Tuck said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "13 tracks. So a huge chunk. A long way to go. None of them have proper top lines or vocals on it. It's just in the studio with guitars and just having fun instrumentally, writing stuff, messing around with tunings. And that's how we've done things on the last album."

He continued: "We don't go in there with an agenda to write a certain way. We just try and make things different, like tuning the guitar differently or using a different amp. All those little things just kind of make your brain think in a different way, and you can play certain riffs in different tunings on a different amp, which sound better than others for some reason, even though it's the same riff. So it's just discovering something which gets the heart racing, makes you wanna play guitar. And then you just keep going until you get it. And sometimes it's six months, sometimes it's a year. So I don't know how long this journey is gonna be, but we started it and it'll be done when it's done."

Asked how much of an impact BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's recently launched "The Poisoned Ascendancy" tour with TRIVIUM, during which BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its "The Poison" debut album, is having on the musical direction of the band's new material, Tuck said: "We did have conversations about it before the creative process started. And because of this, the conversations have restarted. So it's a difficult one because, obviously, 'The Poison' and that sound and that era of the band is a huge reason why we're still around today. It was a huge record for us, it was a huge record for metal and British metal. We were in the right place at the right time. We were part of a movement with TRIVIUM and AVENGED [SEVENFOLD] and KILLSWITCH [ENGAGE] and all that stuff. It was a genuine new breed of heavy metal, which we were part of, which was amazing. And that's kind of what gave us this platform. But as you grow older and you get creatively different, things change. You wanna experiment, you wanna be brave, you go on that journey. And we've never really come back around. And seeing, obviously, what this tour has done and the reaction it's getting and putting us back 20 years, the feeling it was making that record, there has been conversations about, should we kind of reignite that old sound? But it's a tricky one. It's a tricky one, because in my head, I kind of feel I know where I'd like to go next, but this has kind of started some conversations, which all our brains have kind of thought, 'Oh, fuck, what do we do?' It's hard. But whatever we decide, it's gonna be sick. We won't put anything out there that we're not fully behind just for the sake of it."

Matt continued: "It's just overthinking. It's just 'cause we've been so consumed by this [tour] — a year leading up to this point — and now we're here. It's just such a celebration, such a successful tour. We knew it would do good, but to be like smashing out the rooms we do, it's fucking phenomenal. And there's obviously an appetite for that. So, unfortunately, that kind of gets a little bit in your brain and kind of eats away. But again, we're not gonna do it because of that. We've got a good radar of what we wanna do. And once I kind of lock in on something, I see it through. And that's the way to do it. We're not gonna write an album just because this is happening — that's what I'm trying to say — but there is food for thought of maybe let's try and write a couple of songs and see how we feel. If it feels dated and there's no progression, then absolutely not. I think we know when things feel comfortable or yucky."

In September, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE and TRIVIUM announced the North American dates for "The Poisoned Ascendancy" tour. Support on the trek will come from AUGUST BURNS RED, with SYLOSIS and BLEED FROM WITHIN appearing on select shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on March 30 at PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, making stops across North America in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and more before wrapping up in Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater on May 18.

"The Poisoned Ascendancy" has just launched in the U.K. for six shows, before the two bands, along with support act ORBIT CULTURE, head over to mainland Europe for 18 more concerts.

For BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, "The Poison" was their debut album, which saw the band propelled to unimaginable heights. That year saw the Welsh metallers graduate from supporting FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND on their U.K. run in the summer, to ending the year headlining the very same venues just months later. Dropping in October 2005, "The Poison" hit number 21 in the U.K. album charts, becoming a late contender in end of year polls, placing at number seven on Kerrang!'s "Albums Of The Year" list, and since achieving gold status.

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE released the deluxe version of its latest, self-titled album in August 2022 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. This extended release featured four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing launched in November 2022.