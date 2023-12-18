BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's MATT TUCK Hints At 'The Poison' 20th-Anniversary Tour For 2025

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE frontman Matt Tuck has hinted at a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's classic debut album, 2005's "The Poison".

Earlier today (Monday, December 18),Tuck took to his social media to write: "So that's a wrap on 2023 and the entire touring cycle of our self titled 7th studio album. 26 months of touring the world ending last week in Japan. Tokyo and Osaka it was an honour as always and we thank you for all your love and energy. You guys are the best.

"What a wild couple of years it's been," he continued. "We wanna say a huge thank you to all the BFMV fans all across the world for your continued support and love for our band. We hit 20 years of being a band this year and feels like we're just getting started.

"2024 is a year for us to unwind, relax, reflect and appreciate all we have and accomplished on this cycle and over the last 20 years. We owe it all to you guys and we cannot thank you enough. When the time is right we'll be heading into the studio to make our 8th album, and trust me, you aint heard nothing yet. The best really is still to come.

"Things will be a little quiet here for the next couple months whilst we regroup and take some down time, however, we have a massive announcement to make soon that will make 2025 be a very special year for us so stay tuned for that," Matt added. "So until then have an amazing Christmas and holiday season everybody. We love you all. This is BFMV signing off. See you on the other side."

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget previously hinted at "The Poison" 20th-anniversary tour in a July 2023 interview with "Mike James Rock Show". At the time, he said about the band's plans for next couple of years: "'24 we'll be writing an album. And then 2025 we'll be back. [2025 is] an anniversary of something big."

"The Poison" was released in October 2005 in the U.K. via Visible Noise Records and four months later in the United States through Trustkill Records. The LP is BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's most commercially successful effort internationally, earning a gold certification from the RIAA in the United States and BPI in the United Kingdom, as well as a platinum certification by Bundesverband Musikindustrie (BVMI) in Germany.

Earlier this fall, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE completed its first North American headlining tour in five years. Support on the 22-date trek came from OF MICE & MEN and VENDED.

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE released the deluxe version of its latest, self-titled album in August 2022 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. This extended release featured four brand new tracks, plus "Stitches", a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing launched in November 2022.

In the summer of 2022, Tuck spoke to "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, about the band's decision to pursue a more technical, aggressive direction on its self-titled album, which originally arrived in November 2021. The LP was written beginning in September 2019 with longtime producer Carl Bown, who co-produced the band's 2015 album, "Venom", and produced and mixed 2018's "Gravity".

"It just felt like the time was right," Matt explained. "It was just something that, when we wrote a couple of the key tracks that opened the door to letting the album what it is now, it just felt like the time was right.

"We came off the back off 'Gravity', which was not a technical record. For us, that album was all about emotion, it was all about the story, it was all about the vocal performances and the lyrical content," he continued. "And it was more an emotive, personal kind of album. And this time around, it became clear, after we kind of found those couple of key tracks, that this album was very different — it was very technical; it was very in your face; it was very aggressive. And we just loved that they had that contrast, and it just had its own identity and had its own moment in time in the band's catalog now. And yeah, I think because we hadn't kind of shown that skillset for a long time — since 'Venom' — and having starved ourselves of writing in that way, in a sense, that as soon as we did, it was just like four or five years' worth of stuff was just kind of flooding out. It was just a natural thing, and we just rode the wave, and the more we kind of rode it, the more technical and aggressive the songs were becoming. And it was great. It just put a smile on our face that we could showcase the heavier, more technical side of the band."

In December 2021, Tuck was asked by NME whether he thinks BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's next album will be a mixture of "Gravity" — which he had previously described as "probably our most mellow/experimental record" — and the self-titled LP. He said: "It really depends. In a year's, two years' time, whenever we decide to kind of get involved with that, we're just gonna do what we do — we're gonna see what comes out, what feels natural, what makes us happy, what makes us scared, what makes us motivated. And coming off the back of 'Gravity' and this album, we're just gonna that whole process of confidence and no-fear attitude into the writing process, and as soon as we start smiling and high-fiving, that's when we'll know we're on the right track."

"Gravity" saw BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's catalog surpass one billion streams in the U.S. That accomplishment solidified BULLET's status as one of the most elite bands in the hard rock scene.