BULLETBOYS Are Working On New Double Album For 2024 Release

In a new interview with Tulsa Music Stream, vocalist Marq Torien confirmed that he is working on new music with the current BULLETBOYS lineup, in which he is joined by guitarist Ira Black (OF GODS & MONSTERS, LIZZY BORDEN, METAL CHURCH),bassist Brad Lang (Y&T, BURNING RAIN) and drummer Fred Aching (POWERFLO, BILLYBIO). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are getting ready to put out a single. We are working on it right now. It's almost finished. And I can't wait for everybody to hear this. Me and Ira and Brad and Fred have been really working diligently on this one. Ira's at the helms, of course, as the engineer. We're just finishing it up. But we're working on hopefully releasing a double album in January of next year."

Asked about a possible title for the next BULLETBOYS record, Marq said: "We've been throwing around a lot of titles, but there's one that I really like and it kind of sums up the BULLETBOYS. I wanna call the album 'Jesus Fireworks And Porn'."

Regarding the inspiration for the album title, Marq said: "On the road, I think every musician can agree with me, when you're traveling on the highways of our beautiful country, there's a lot of billboards that you see. One of them is Jesus — a lot of churches. Big giant billboards. The other one is fireworks stores — everywhere. Just pull off here and you'll get the best fireworks. And then the other one is adult bookstores. I mean, come on, man! It's everywhere in our country. What I love about this country, I think the title would be… It's so USA, everybody would get it."

Later in the interview, Torien elaborated on the musical and lyrical direction of the upcoming BULLETBOYS album, saying: "I just have to tell everybody out there, if you're ready for an album, or a couple albums, that are gonna make you just go, like, 'I feel like it's summertime,' that you wanna go out there and maybe love on somebody that you never loved on. Maybe you wanna go up to a mountain and you say, 'Mountain, you're gonna fall,' and the mountain falls, then this is the album that you're gonna be wanting to hear, the BULLETBOYS' new double album. We're gonna be bringing it where it's uplifting. There's not gonna be any political weirdness on it. This is gonna be old school that's gonna be fun and that you're gonna wanna go and do very, very naughty things to."

As for the next BULLETBOYS single, Marq said: "We're gonna actually put out a single here, I think next month, from what I understand. We're just trying to get the right video for it. It's gonna be more of an animation video from us. But we're working on that. I don't know if we're gonna actually put the song that we're releasing on the album. Everybody's loved it so far, and it's a really great song."

BULLETBOYS formed in 1988 at the very peak of the Los Angeles glam metal movement. As a collection of talented musicians, BULLETBOYS were able to quickly capture the attention of music fans around the world. Unlike other rockers of the day, the BULLETBOYS possessed more hard rock-blues fusion than pure hair metal. Thanks to comparisons to the likes of AEROSMITH and VAN HALEN, talent scouts came running and the band quickly received their first major label contract.

BULLETBOYS' self-titled debut was released in 1988 via Warner Bros. and peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned two hit singles, a cover of the O'JAYS classic "For The Love Of Money" and "Smooth Up in Ya", both of which charted on the Mainstream Rock chart and saw regular airplay on MTV. BULLETBOYS went on to release two more albums, 1991's "Freakshow" and 1993's "Za-Za", before splitting up.

The new BULLETBOYS lineup made its live in January 2022 at RokIsland Fest in Key West, Florida.

In June 2022, BULLETBOYS released the official music video for its latest single, "Holy F*ck". The track, which was written by Black and Torien, produced and mixed by Black, and mastered by multi-Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer Howie Weinberg, was made available via Rock Avenue Records USA. The clip was co-produced and co-directed by Black and Arron Kinser from Studio Vista.