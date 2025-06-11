BURNING WITCHES Announce Sixth Studio Album, 'Inquisition'

Swiss/Dutch/American heavy metal powerhouse BURNING WITCHES will release a new studio album, "Inquisition", on August 22, 2025 via Napalm Records. On BURNING WITCHES' sixth studio album, the band returns with a darker, more thunderous brew — diving headfirst into the themes of medieval persecution, religious oppression, and the unbreakable spirit of resistance. Featuring 12 brand-new tracks, the album marks a bold new era: forged in the flames of power/heavy metal, sharpened by anthemic songwriting and epic instrumentation.

A music video for the album's title track has just premiered. This first single breaks open the gates with a tempest of high-energy power metal, as thunderous bass lines, pounding drums and twin guitars dripping in witchery support Laura Guldemond's hair-raising vocals, channeling raw emotion and groove.

The band says about the track: "We are happy to present you with this epic, classic heavy song full of depth and occult moments that go straight under your skin! From a dark time of mankind, this song was composed with respect to all blood that this time has poured. 'Inquisition' will stay as a song that moves our engine with power to do more and more..."

Following the classic heavy metal tones of BURNING WITCHES' previous record, "The Dark Tower" (2023),"Inquisition" delivers tight production and an unrelenting onslaught of burning riffs, crushing drums, and vocal sorcery, driven by producers Damir Eskic (DESTRUCTION) and V.O. Pulver (Little Creek Studio, PRO-PAIN, DESTRUCTION),and shaped by the songwriting of founding guitarist Romana Kalkuhl.

With "Inquisition", BURNING WITCHES unleash their most focused and ferocious album yet, honoring classic heavy metal roots while diving into darker, more powerful territory. From mystical ballads to breakneck shred-fests, the album channels both the sacred and profane, the melodic and the menacing — a testament to a band unafraid to evolve, fight, and enchant!

Kalkuhl says about the album: "As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary in 2025, I am very happy as well to announce our sixth album with pride and satisfaction. I am extremely happy to start the next chapter of our metal journey with my girls. The album 'Inquisition' is for those of you who are into legends like IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and SLAYER. Full of power, melodies, double bass drums, heavy riffs and speedy guitar solos, 'Inquisition' is not only our style and lifestyle, it's our life! From the beginning to the end, it's the best of us.

"We and our label Napalm Records are a huge supporter of vinyl records, so with passion and joy we chose some great editions to add to your collectables. Now it's your time to pick your 'Inquisition'!"

"Inquisition" track listing:

01. Sanguini Hominum

02. Soul Eater

03. Shame

04. The Spell Of The Skull

05. Inquisition

06. High Priestess Of The Night

07. Burn In Hell

08. Release Me

09. In For The Kill

10. In The Eye Of The Storm

11. Mirror, Mirror

12. Malus Maga

BURNING WITCHES are:

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitar

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Courtney Cox - Guitar

Jay Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums

Photo credit: Martin Rahn