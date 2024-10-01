BUSH Commemorates 30th Anniversary Of 'Sixteen Stone' With Special Vinyl Reissue

Hot on the heels of its critically acclaimed, sold-out summer headline tour, BUSH is set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its groundbreaking debut album, "Sixteen Stone", with a special vinyl reissue. This milestone release marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership with Craft Recordings, a label renowned for its dedication to preserving and amplifying iconic music. The multi-platinum LP, a cornerstone of the 1990s post-grunge era, is set to arrive on November 22 and is available for pre-order today.

Alongside a wide release, fans can get their hands on six limited-edition colored pressings: opaque red (available wide),silver (exclusive to independent record stores),translucent lemonade (via Best Buy),sepia (via Barnes & Noble) and highlighter smoke (available at Revolver),plus a "fog" pressing exclusive to the band's Spotify followers via Fans First.

Released on December 6, 1994, "Sixteen Stone" propelled BUSH into the international spotlight, selling millions of copies in the U.S. — the album recently certified seven times platinum by the RIAA — and producing a string of hit singles. With its blend of heavy guitar riffs and introspective lyrics, the album helped define the alternative-rock sound of the 1990s, cementing BUSH as one of the era's most successful bands.

Upon release, "Sixteen Stone" debuted at No.4 on the Billboard 200, staying on the chart for more than 70 weeks. The album's runaway success was driven by its singles, including the chart-topping hits "Glycerine" and "Comedown", both of which exploded at radio peaking at No. 1 in Billboard's Alternative Airplay charts and No. 1 in the Modern Rock Tracks chart. Other fan favorites on the album include "Machinehead", "Everything Zen" and "Little Things". The enduring popularity of these tracks has kept the album resonance for new generations of listeners, while its influence on modern rock remains undeniable.

The album's sound was shaped at Westway Studios in London, where the band worked with producers Clive Langer and Alan Winstanley, a duo whose production credits include MADNESS, Morrissey and Elvis Costello. The result was a record that seamlessly blended grunge and hard rock with Britpop sensibilities, creating a unique sound that resonated with fans around the world.

Reflecting on the album's legacy in an interview with Heavy Consequence, frontman Gavin Rossdale shared, "I think there's something to be said about the truth of these songs — the way they resonate with people, what they do for people. That's the beauty of it. And I think the power of it."

The "Sixteen Stone" 30th-anniversary reissue follows the band's extensive "Greatest Hits" tour, celebrating their decades-long career and coinciding with the release of their "Greatest Hits" compilation. In addition, BUSH recently unveiled the "Loads Of Remixes" EP, a seven-track collection that reimagines some of their most iconic songs, offering fans a fresh take on their classic hits.

With over 24 million records sold, one billion streams and a procession of No. 1 singles, BUSH — current lineup comprising Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar),Chris Traynor (guitar),Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums) — stand tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass.

"Sixteen Stone" track listing:

Side A:

01. Everything Zen

02. Swim

03. Bomb

04. Little Things

05. Comedown

06. Body

Side B:

01. Machinehead

02. Testosterone

03. Monkey

04. Glycerine

05. Alien

06. X-Girlfriend