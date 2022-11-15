BUSH To Perform 'More Than Machines' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Tonight, veteran rockers BUSH will make their much-anticipated return to the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" stage to perform their hit single "More Than Machines", off of their latest critically acclaimed album "The Art Of Survival" (out via BMG). The song — which this week rises to No. 2 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and is knocking on No. 1's door — is an uncompromising look at some modern states of affairs, most notably including women's reproductive rights and the destruction of the planet.

BUSH will also perform a short set of additional songs, to be featured exclusively on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"'s YouTube channel. The short set will include new music from "The Art Of Survival", as well as past and classic BUSH hits. Of the new album, Billboard said it is "full of bombast, huge guitars, and memorable hooks" while AllMusic called it their "best post-hiatus offering to date".

After an incredible summer spent touring the continent with ALICE IN CHAINS and BREAKING BENJAMIN — while playing to over 360,000 fans — BUSH will be embarking on a headline tour in early 2023, with all dates to be announced soon.

"The Art Of Survival" encompasses the resiliency of the human spirit in the face of trial and tribulations as the band's own enduring place as rock outliers. Songs such as "Kiss Me I'm Dead" and "Gun Fight" represent the horrors that's going on in this country, while "Identity", "Shark Bite" and "Creatures of The Fire" capture the strength of people during these dark times. BUSH's euphoric rock revelation "Heavy Is The Ocean" encourages love and recognizes the bravery behind freely expressing your feelings.

Forging ahead once more, BUSH wrote and recorded what would become "The Art of Survival" during 2022, reteaming with Erik Ron (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, GODSMACK) who produced "Flowers On A Grave" and the title track for the group's previous album, "The Kingdom" (2020),and collaborating once again on two tracks with film composer, musician, and producer Tyler Bates ("300", "Guardian Of The Galaxy").

In a recent interview with Stereogum, frontman Gavin Rossdale was asked about the "more metallic sound" of "The Art Of Survival" compared to BUSH's earlier efforts. He responded: "Metallic, or metal? It's not a metal record, 'cause I don't sing that way, [but] look, I'm always trying to push.

"I totally accept rock's position in the culture, which is pretty — it's weird 'cause on the one hand it's nonexistent, and on the other hand, I'm playing to 350,000 people over the course of, like, two months. [Those aren't] 350,000 invisible people.

"For me, as a songwriter, I'm just always looking for different ways to challenge myself and keep it fresh, keep it interesting in service of a long career. People can either mellow out into the sunset, or they do something like I've done with 'The Kingdom' and with 'The Art Of Survival', which is try and fight, go against the tide of the success of the band, try and create records that exist in their entirety on their own. They don't lean on the previous work, you know? To me, it's just trying to find what inspires me, what's interesting, what I like in a studio, that's really what it is. And I get the luxury of being to an extent my own producer, where I can make tracks for myself to sing on. And then I collaborate, I sing on other people's music, whatever, I'm very collaborative. But in terms of the meat of the record and getting the aesthetic going, it's just me in a room, and I've noticed that these last few years so much is given to the live performance.

"I play metal festivals, rock festivals, alternative, more pop-leaning festivals sometimes, not often, so I would find myself over the years choosing the heavier songs off of certain records. You want to survive amongst peers on those stages and not be just going [sings mournfully], 'Swallowed…' [Laughs] It's a bit much. It just got into that situation, and I had that one record that we did called 'Institute', which is all [written in] drop C sharp and it was really fun to do, and I don't know, I just kind of felt there was something about that that's exciting to me. People have said about the last two records, 'Oh, it sounds like old BUSH,' you know? And I think that non-musical people just think that 'cause the intention and the vitality to it is consistent, that's what it is. Musically it's completely different.

"I read people writing about the dearth of inspiration in rock music, and how it can be a bit homogenized, because I think rock radio can be seen as a homogenous sound, going for a certain thing, whereas everyone else in the pop world can be far more experimental and way out there. And to me it's just as simple as trying to stay interesting to ourselves, and create excitement like that."