BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Has No Idea How Young Bands Get Paid: 'I Can't Work It Out'

In a new interview with Tom Power, host of "Q" on Canada's CBC Radio One, BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale was asked to name the biggest difference he has noticed between the environment that young musicians are coming into today versus the environment that he found himself in back when BUSH was first starting out. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, quite obviously, when I began, if you made something good, people might buy it. Now, if you make something good, people might stream it. And I have two sons that are poised to make music their lives, and I couldn't be more concerned for them.

"I've been a musician my whole life and I'm at a loss to explain to someone how to do it, how to build from the ground up, how to get a career in that," he continued. "It's just terrifying because how do musicians, how do young bands get paid? I can't work it out. I don't know. Maybe you get one song with loads of streams and we know that Spotify barely pays, and whatever they pay, the record companies make sure they siphon off most of it before it goes to the artist. So it's the same deal — artists getting screwed, record companies making a fortune and getting all the money. So same shitty business, but if you love it, what are you gonna do? You just do the best you can. And you can obviously make money touring, but it takes a while to build up a catalog, so if you wanna come and see you, that's a crap shoot. So the difference is I think it's much, much harder now, and it was nearly impossible then. So, I don't know what the odds are, but they don't feel good for young musicians, which breaks my heart for them because we always need music. We always need people's opinions. A.I. can take care of many things, but you talk about people relating to other people, it's by writing that brutally painful, honest lyric that other people can relate and get strength from. That exchange will never go away because people will continue to be upset and look for other people that understand."

