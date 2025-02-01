  • facebook
BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Is Mourning Death Of His Mother

February 1, 2025

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale is mourning the death of his mother.

On Friday, January 31, the 59-year-old Rossdale took to his social media to write: "Tuesday 28th Jan at 5pm I lost my mama. After a long tortuous fight she left us.

"It's hard to put into words the bond we had and the void she leaves. The world feels lonelier and today the journey seems longer and more uphill.

"I know she is with me at all times because that is the way with love and loss. We carry those who we love yet cannot see. That is my comfort.

"I send you all my love".

Gavin's eldest son, Kingston, shared his dad's post on social media, writing of his grandmother: "Will love you forever."

Rossdale is dad to Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani; he welcomed Daisy during an earlier relationship with Pearl Lowe.

Gavin has been dating Albanian singer Xhoana for about a year.

BUSH recently finished recording its new album, "I Beat Loneliness", due later in the year.

2024 marked the 30th anniversary of the release of BUSH's six-times-platinum debut album, "Sixteen Stone".

Last summer, BUSH celebrated its 30th anniversary with an extensive North American headline tour.

BUSH released "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023" in November 2023 via Round Hill Records. The set included a new song called "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere", which was written by Gavin and produced by Rossdale and Corey Britz.

With over 24 million records sold, one billion streams and a procession of No. 1 singles, the band — comprising Rossdale, Chris Traynor (guitar),Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums) — stand tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass. "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023" (Round Hill Records),their first-ever greatest-hits collection, provides an expansive view of their incredible legacy with 21 tracks spanning nearly 30 years — from their breakthrough hit "Everything's Zen" to the aforementioned "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere".

"Loaded" included iconic hits from each of BUSH's nine studio albums as well as "Mouth" (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album "Deconstructed" and a cover of THE BEATLES' "Come Together" that saw a very limited release in 2012.

BUSH broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010, and has since released five albums: "The Sea of Memories" (2011),"Man On The Run" (2014),"Black And White Rainbows" (2017),"The Kingdom" (2020) and "The Art Of Survival" (2022).

"Black And White Rainbows" was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

