BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog CHEWY: 'He Was Magic'

Gavin Rossdale is mourning the death of his beloved dog Chewy.

On Saturday (January 13),the BUSH frontman announced in an emotional social media post that his 11-year-old golden Pomeranian died, as he called the dog his "absolute little furry bestie".

"This is the last post I ever wanted to write," the 58-year-old Rossdale wrote.

"So regretfully… We buried Chewy today. We lost him suddenly a few days ago.

"It's been a rough few days," he continued. "Me and the fam are pretty heartbroken. The house feels different, all his spots are vacant and the floor has no life.

"I never been around small dogs before and at first I never expected to connect with such a supermodel but within a short time, I was smitten. And he was my absolute little furry bestie.

"I can't stop thinking about him even if I look like I'm doing something else.

"He was the one there through all my hardest and loneliest times.

He was magic," Rossdale added.

"Love your pets. Love your people. Love yourself better.

"Chewy Mcgregor Rossdale

August 15th 2012 - Jan 6th 2024".

Gavin honored Chewy's life in a heartfelt tribute, sharing a video montage of him and Chewy through the years set to BUSH's 2023 song "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere".

Gavin kept Chewy after his marriage to Gwen Stefani ended in 2015. The two, who did not sign a prenup, worked out a deal that saw them share 50/50 joint custody of their three sons, and neither receive spousal support.

Last March, Gavin announced that Chewy was injured several weeks earlier after he went in for dental work.