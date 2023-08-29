  • facebook
Can AC/DC's Music Make You Happier, More Athletic, Fight Military Battles, Or Cure Cancer?

August 29, 2023

Can the music of AC/DC make you happier, more athletic, fight military battles or cure cancer? "AC/DC Beyond The Thunder", the podcast that delves deep into the essence of the iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band, has ventured to the hallowed halls of Harvard University for a groundbreaking exploration at one of the oldest and most prestigious Ivy League institutions in the United States.

This special "Back To School" edition unarchives a sit down with the distinguished Dr. Mark Jude Tramos, MD PhD, former director of the Institute For Music & Brain Science, Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School and Mass General Hospital. Dr. Tramos, a luminary renowned for his pioneering research and exceptional patient care, and rated as best doctors in America for seven consecutive years for his work at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, offers a riveting perspective on the intersection of AC/DC's music and the human brain.

"AC/DC's probably caused as much release of endorphins and dopamine in key parts of the brain as any band all time," states Tramos, dispelling the notion that the band's music is simple. He elucidates, "It's effective, and it's very, very, very hard to do. Because it looks easy, it's actually very hard and quite complex."

The episode unveils remarkable anecdotes about AC/DC's music, including its purported role in cancer treatment, enhancing surgical precision, and calming Alzheimer's patients through music therapy. Dr. Tramos, a virtuoso in both music and neuroscience, illuminates the gamut of emotional connections forged by AC/DC's compositions. From Hall Of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman's use of "Hells Bells" to psych up the crowd, to General Manuel Noriega enduring AC/DC's music as psychological warfare, the influence reverberates across diverse contexts.

Tramos, whose career resumed at UCLA's Institute for Music and Brain Science, professor in the Neurology Department of the David Geffen School Of Medicine and in the Herb Alpert School of Music, also does a deep dive into one of AC/DC's most popular tracks, "You Shook Me All Night Long", and the band's use of the plagal cadence, a device more commonly associated with ecclesiastical music. This technique evokes unexpected emotional responses in millions of global fans, transcending cultural boundaries.

"AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" has consistently delivered compelling and thought-provoking conversations with notable guests, and this episode promises to be no exception. With its combination of lively banter, exclusive stories, and insider knowledge, the podcast has become a must-listen for fans craving a deeper understanding of the powerhouse that is AC/DC.

Fueled by listener donations, "AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" is a non-profit organization, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Make-A-Wish and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Foundations.

"AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" podcast is now available for streaming on all platforms and at www.BeyondtheThunder.com.

