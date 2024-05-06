CANDLEBOX To Release 'A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)' In July

Seattle rockers CANDLEBOX will release "A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)", the digital deluxe version of the album "The Long Goodbye", on all DSPs on Friday, July 12 via Round Hill Records. The digital release will feature the 12 tracks on the record plus two bonus live songs, "Elegante" and "Cellphone Jesus" (recorded at Club Amanda in Santiago, Chile on October 27, 2023),as well as the official launch of the single "Washed Up".

"The response to 'The Long Goodbye' has been so great that we decided to stick around a little longer; add some bonus live material. We are so happy to be able to kick out the jams a little bit longer," said CANDLEBOX frontman Kevin Martin. "Thank you to everyone for your amazing response to the record, it's been so heartwarming and positive and we're stoked!"

The digital release is being unveiled in conjunction with their much-anticipated appearance as special guests, along with Jerry Cantrell, on BUSH's "Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour". During the rotrekuting, which kicks off July 26 in Bend, Oregon at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater and culminates August 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, CANDLEBOX will perform songs from "A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)" as well as the hits that defined their career, including "Far Behind", "You" and "Cover Me", which propelled their self-titled debut album to sell more than four million copies worldwide.

"A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)" follows CANDLEBOX's eighth studio album, which was quite a swan song for the veteran band. "The Long Goodbye" was praised by critics for its hard-hitting, groove-infested beats and mature, soul-searching themes of love, loss, redemption, and the journey in between.

The track listing for "A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)" is as follows:

01. What Do You Need (featuring Mona)

02. Who You Are

03. Punks

04. Elegante

05. Hourglass

06. Maze

07. Ugly

08. Foxy

09. Running With The Stars

10. Nails On A Chalkboard

11. Cellphone Jesus

12. I Should Be Happy

13. Elegante (live)

14. Cellphone Jesus (live)

15. Washed Up

CANDLEBOX is:

Kevin Martin (vocals)

Adam Kury (bass)

Brian Quinn (guitar)

Island Styles (guitar)

BJ Kerwin (drums)

Martin discussed his decision to retire last July during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". He said at the time: "During COVID, I had a great awakening, being home with my wife and my son and realizing that maybe I had put far too much emphasis on the wrong syllable," he said, referencing a classic line from the 2003 Mike Myers/Gwyneth Paltrow movie "View From The Top". "My music career had become so encompassing of my time and my emotion and my energy and all this stuff that I realized that I had not given my family what they actually needed from me, which was me. And being home and being a dad and a teacher and a husband, and learning how to bake bread and realizing, 'God, man, I've missed a lot of things in my life that I enjoy,' I said, 'I need to figure out when I can wrap this up.'"

He continued: "I love music and it is a part of my life and I love playing live and I love performing and I love the fans. And that is something that I never take for granted. But I knew that I didn't love it the way I did when I started. And so I said to my wife, I said, 'I think I wanna make one last record and I wanna do it in 2023 when the 30th anniversary of the debut comes out, and then I wanna just put a nice little bow on this thing and wrap it up at the end of the year. And how do you feel about that?' And she said, 'I would love that, but only if you're ready.' And it took me from 2020 to 2022 to realize that I was."

Kevin added: "I don't ever wanna be a performer that phones it in on stage. I've been to those shows, I've seen those shows. I don't wanna do that. And I would hate to become that person. If this is my top, where I'm at, and I'm going out on it, and I'm in the best shape ever and my voice is in the best shape ever, and the music that I'm making, the shows that we're playing are fantastic, and we're having an absolute blast, then what better way to go?"

Photo credit: Graham Fielder