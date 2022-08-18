CANDLEMASS Announces 'Sweet Evil Sun' Album, Shares 'Scandinavian Gods' Music Video

Swedish doom metal legends CANDLEMASS will release a new studio album, "Sweet Evil Sun", on November 18 via Napalm Records. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Scandinavian Gods", can be seen below.

CANDLEMASS founder and bassist Leif Edling stated about "Scandinavian Gods": "'Scandinavian Gods' is SLAYER meets QUEEN and JUDAS PRIEST. It's about heritage and future and the fact that it is sometimes absolutely necessary to leave or at least doubt your old gods. It's about the hardship in this, and the irony in the fact that you see yourself being drawn back to them over and over again, into these black circles and the forgetfulness of the past. Where do we wanna be? What shall we believe in? Do we need them to build a better future?"

In the works for 18 months, "Sweet Evil Sun" sees CANDLEMASS bringing back all the grandness of the band's early years, exploring themes of ambition and strife, hope and failure. Opening track "Wizard Of The Vortex" instantly casts a spell with a riff so powerful, the listener is immediately ensnared. Title track "Sweet Evil Sun" kicks in with warning guitar feedback before sludging a heavy-as-hell riff as singer Johan Langquist deftly warbles through melancholic, beckoning passages and a hooky chorus. His imposing vocals fit each riff and tone perfectly, emerging as an instrument in itself. The dark, classic rock-tinged Nordic metal anthem "Scandinavian Gods" reveals a perfect musical interaction between slow and heavy drums, droning guitars and majestic vocals as they convey mysterious tales of Scandinavian mythology to the next generation of doom lovers. Jennie-Ann Smith (AVATARIUM) lends her beautiful voice to the theatrical, grim "When Death Sighs", creating a shimmering, intermingled chorus duet eventually backed by rising organs and a marching rhythm. The haunting atmosphere is highlighted by an amazing guitar solo that reads like a story as it bends and descends, marking the sign of death on the listener's door. It comes as no surprise that, alongside the band, renowned producer Marcus Jidell captured the band's massive, smoky guitar tones, powerful drums and larger-than-life vocals, offering a truly unique, high quality sonic experience. The artwork for "Sweet Evil Sun" was illustrated with the skilled hand of Erik Rovanperä, the architect behind CANDLEMASS's visual style since "Psalms For The Dead" (2012).

Recorded at NOX studio in Stockholm, Sweden, "Sweet Evil Sun" impressively showcases that, after almost 40 years in the game, the creativity of these Swedish doom masters sees no bounds. Through the power of wall-shaking riffs, incredible vocal performances and the blood and spirit of classic heavy metal, "Sweet Evil Sun" shines as a masterpiece of impending legend that truly honors the epic doom metal cult of CANDLEMASS.

Edling stated about the new album: "'Sweet Evil Sun' is about hope, striving, adoration and failure. It's about all the personal battles that you have, but also the never-ending decay of humanity.

"The record took over a year to make and there's not a bad track on it! We had a fantastic time recording it and are really looking forward to the release. It's doom, it's metal! It is the essence of CANDLEMASS put into one album."

"Sweet Evil Sun" track listing:

01. Wizard Of The Vortex

02. Sweet Evil Sun

03. Angel Battle

04. Black Butterfly

05. When Death Sighs

06. Scandinavian Gods

07. Devil Voodoo

08. Crucified

09. Goddess

10. A Cup Of Coffin (outro)

As the godfathers of epic doom metal, CANDLEMASS defined the genre with releases such as "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus" (1986) and "Nightfall" (1987). Through their evil riffs, crushing rhythmic attack and dramatic vocals, they changed the landscape of metal worldwide. Led by Edling, CANDLEMASS reunited with Längqvist in 2018, 32 years after the singer performed on "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus".

"Sweet Evil Sun" is the follow-up to CANDLEMASS's twelfth studio album, "The Door To Doom", which was released in February 2019 via Napalm Records. "The Door To Doom" was CANDLEMASS's first full-length album since the aforementioned "Psalms For The Dead", which featured singer Robert Lowe, who left the band just days before its release. He was replaced by Mats Levén, who fronted the band until Längqvist rejoined in late 2018.

Längqvist originally exited CANDLEMASS after "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus" and was replaced by Messiah Marcolin.

Photo credit: Linda Akerberg