CANDLEMASS Shares Music Video For Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath'

To celebrate 40 years of doom metal mastery and the release of their brand new four-track EP "Black Star", Swedish epic doom metal pioneers CANDLEMASS have unveiled a cover of BLACK SABBATH's legendary hymn "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath". The title track of the classic 1973 SABBATH album was reworked by CANDLEMASS and comes with an official music video, which can be seen below.

With solemn intensity and seismic presence, CANDLEMASS transforms the song into a funeral march worthy of doom’s highest pantheon. A majestic tribute that honors the past while shaking the crypt walls of the present.

CANDLEMASS mastermind Leif Edling comments: "'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath' needs no introduction — one of the best songs ever recorded, if you ask me. Maybe not the obvious choice, but it's been a dream for me to do it one day and here it is. Our rendition of 'S.B.S.' (Mass Bloody Mass?)."

"Black Star" is being released today (Friday, May 9) via Napalm Records.

The "Black Star" title track seamlessly merges haunting melodies with deeply introspective lyrics, brought to life by the inimitable voice of Johan Längqvist. Written by Edling, it delves into themes of existential struggle, temptation, and the allure of darkness — an intense atmosphere imbued with CANDLEMASS's signature sound.

CANDLEMASS comments: "'Black Star' is the big heavy track. Contains a bit of everything, Melodic verse, monolithic riff, up-tempo SABBATHy mid part, grand ending a la RAINBOW!"

With "Black Star", the genre-defying band unveils two brand-new songs alongside two cover versions of timeless classics. The EP is available in various formats, including a strictly limited vinyl edition featuring a 12-page vinyl booklet, an A3 poster, and a tote bag.

Edling commented: "Not all bands get to see their 40th birthday and it certainly hasn't been an easy ride. But many ups and downs later, we stand here as survivors, veterans even… a bit scarred perhaps? Still ready though to unleash another piece of doom-laden metal upon an unsuspecting world. You have to do something when you turn 40, right? Anyway, as always, it's been fun recording some new stuff as well as covering a couple of old favorites."

Following the title track, the second new song, "Corridors Of Chaos", marks a true old-school instrumental containing both classic metal riffing and stunning guitar playing by Lars Johansson, showcasing the band's mastery of dynamics. Adding to this tribute, CANDLEMASS delivers a cover of BLACK SABBATH's iconic "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", taking listeners back to 1973. This is followed by their rendition of PENTAGRAM's classic "Forever My Queen", further cementing CANDLEMASS's remarkable contribution to shaping the genre into what it is today.

"Black Star" track listing:

01. Black Star (new song)

02. Corridors Of Chaos (new song)

03. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (BLACK SABBATH cover)

04. Forever My Queen (PENTAGRAM cover)

As previously reported, a one-off world-exclusive performance of CANDLEMASS featuring the band's former vocalist Messiah Marcolin will take place at this year's edition of the Rock Hard Festival Greece, slated for September 12-13, 2025 in Athens, Greece.

Back in October 2022, Messiah and longtime CANDLEMASS guitarist Mats "Mappe" Björkman joined Canadian metallers ANVIL on stage at the Slaktkyrkan venue in Stockholm, Sweden to perform the classic ANVIL song "Metal On Metal". The event marked the first time in 16 years that the two musicians performed together.

Marcolin exited CANDLEMASS for the presumably final time in 2006, one year after the release of the band's self-titled album. He was later replaced by Robert Lowe (SOLITUDE AETURNUS),who sang on the band's "King Of The Grey Islands" (2007),"Death Magic Doom" (2009) and "Psalms For The Dead" (2012) LPs. CANDLEMASS's frontman between 2012 and 2018 was Mats Levén, who previously recorded and toured with YNGWIE MALMSTEEN and THERION. Seven years ago, CANDLEMASS fired Levén and rehired Johan Längqvist. Längqvist sang on CANDLEMASS's debut album, 1986's "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus", before exiting the group and being replaced by Marcolin.

Photo credit: Linda Åkerberg