CANDLEMASS Singer JOHAN LANGQUIST's Debut Solo Album To Receive Physical Release In June

JOHAN LANGQUIST THE CASTLE, the solo project of CANDLEMASS singer Johan Längqvist (a.k.a. Johan Langquist),will release its self-titled debut album on CD and vinyl on June 27 via I Hate Records. The record was initially released digitally without a label in 2024.

Johan has worked together with a wide range of well-known Swedish musicians and "Johan Langquist The Castle" evokes the magic feeling of classic 1970s/1880s heavy metal/hard rock/doom. It comes in the vein of BLACK SABBATH (Tony Martin era),Ronnie James Dio (solo and with BLACK SABBATH),RAINBOW and SAVATAGE, with a touch of doom added for good measure.

JOHAN LANGQUIST THE CASTLE is not to be seen as a "studio project"; on the contrary, a full lineup will soon take shape, and both live shows and a second album are being worked on.

"Johan Langquist The Castle" track listing:

01. Eye Of Death

02. Castle Of My Dreams

03. Where Are The Heroes

04. Raw Energy

05. Revolution

06. Freedom

07. Bird Of Sadness

Recording lineup:

Johan Längqvist - Vocals

Erik Henriksson - Guitar / Keys (Session)

Fredrik Isaksson - Bass

Stafen Englin - Drums

Emelie Lindquist - Soprano / Backing Vocals

As the godfathers of epic doom metal, CANDLEMASS defined the genre with releases such as "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus" (1986) and "Nightfall" (1987). Through their evil riffs, crushing rhythmic attack and dramatic vocals, they changed the landscape of metal worldwide. Led by bassist Leif Edling, CANDLEMASS reunited with Längqvist in 2018, 32 years after the singer performed on "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus".

Längqvist originally exited CANDLEMASS after "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus" and was replaced by Messiah Marcolin.

Earlier this month, CANDLEMASS unveiled the title track of its upcoming EP, "Black Star", due out May 9 via Napalm Records. The EP impressively marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary band.

As previously reported, a one-off world-exclusive performance of CANDLEMASS featuring Marcolin will take place at this year's edition of the Rock Hard Festival Greece, slated for September 12-13, 2025 in Athens, Greece.

Marcolin exited CANDLEMASS for the presumably final time in 2006, one year after the release of the band's self-titled album. He was later replaced by Robert Lowe (SOLITUDE AETURNUS),who sang on the band's "King Of The Grey Islands" (2007),"Death Magic Doom" (2009) and "Psalms For The Dead" (2012) LPs. CANDLEMASS's frontman between 2012 and 2018 was Mats Levén, who previously recorded and toured with YNGWIE MALMSTEEN and THERION. Seven years ago, CANDLEMASS fired Levén and rehired Längqvist.