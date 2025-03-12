CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ To Make Another Stand-Up Comedy Appearance This Weekend

On Saturday, March 15, CANNIBAL CORPSE drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz will return to The Commodore in Ybor City, Florida for another attempt at stand-up comedy.

The event's official description is as follows: "Death metal meets alternative comedy in this one-of-a-kind show! Paul Mazurkiewicz, drummer and founding member of CANNIBAL CORPSE, shares stories from his incredible career that inspire comedy from Tampa's best improv comedians."

Paul says: "This Saturday night! Ybor City in Tampa at the Commodore!! It's Round 3! Come on out for a fun night as I tell stories that inspire improv skits from the troupe!"

The Commodore is a 2,250 square-foot space which opened in 2023.

The owners of The Commodore include local performers Matt Walker, Kevin Michalski, John Lasavath, Justin Peters and Kelly Buttermore, who joined forces to build the "ideal space for independent comedy in Tampa Bay."

The Commodore features shows several nights per week from top local, regional, and national performers, with a programming focus on the sort of adventurous, alternative work that you might see on a nightly basis in New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles, according to the theater's page.

Mazurkiewicz is best known as the drummer of the death metal band CANNIBAL CORPSE. Mazurkiewicz was originally the drummer for the band TIRANT SIN, alongside two other future CANNIBAL CORPSE members Chris Barnes and Bob Rusay. The trio joined Alex Webster and Jack Owen in 1988, forming CANNIBAL CORPSE. He is also currently the drummer for assorted side projects including UMBILICUS and HEAVEN'S GATE. Besides drumming, he also plays the guitar, and is the group's primary lyricist and contributes heavily to composing songs; he penned the songs "Dead Human Collection", "Frantic Disembowelment", "Monolith", "Carrion Sculpted Entity" and "Worm Infested". Mazurkiewicz, along with Webster, is one of the sole remaining founding members of the band.