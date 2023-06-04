CANNIBAL CORPSE's PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ Misses The 'Mystique' Of The Pre-Social Media Days

In a new interview with the "Nothing Shocking" podcast, drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz of long-running Florida-based death metallers CANNIBAL CORPSE was asked if he prefers the transparency and interaction with fans in the social media age over the pre-Internet days when not knowing so much created a certain mystique that is lost on full exposure. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a tough one. It is a tough one, because, obviously, I love what the Internet and technology has brought us, where you've got everything at your fingertips, bands being able to do so much and know so much. It is cool, but I guess my old-school mentality or being from the generation prior to that, you kind of do miss the mystique of the old days where you didn't know much about bands and you had to get your information from going to buy a magazine, what little info you did get from that or what have you, or it's word-of-mouth kind of stuff. So I kind of miss the old mystique of the metal back in the old days like that because of not knowing and not having everything at your fingertips. It's a tough one, because on the other hand, it's good to stay connected with the fans and so many people can… We wouldn't be doing this right now if it wasn't for that technology. So it's a tough one. But I would have to say, just looking back at how I grew up and all this, it had that certain mystique. Now maybe when I was younger, I would have liked it to be like it is now, because you can think back, what I would have known or could have known or this and that, which you don't know any better because you just don't even think of that, of course, when that's all coming up in the future and you're just living in the now. But I look back at how I grew up, and it was fun going to record stores and finding new bands that way and that's how you got into a lot of the bands, or reading about 'em in a magazine. If not, you'd go into a record store and go, 'Oh, look at this record. Wow. That looks cool. Let's put it on. Wow. This is awesome.' And that's how you found out new music and how you got into bands. Now, of course, who's gonna do that? It's never gonna happen. So I miss that mystique and that way of how it used to be. But that's a thing of the past, I guess. I guess I'm just happy to be a part of that."

Paul continued: "I always tell people I'm just happy… I got lucky, I suppose. Everyone's gotta be born when they're born and I just happened to be born in that whole transitional era with metal… Being a teenager right then at that time in the early '80s and then growing with the music and the changing of the scene daily. Look how much change happened in the metal scene from '80 to '90. It's unbelievable. Or from '82 to '85, or '85 to '88. And we were a part of that as a hungry teenager that's not even sure what… You're getting into your bands and not even sure what you're fully into yet, because you're still getting molded and all. So I feel very lucky that I'm part of all that and having those transitions and being a part of the movement, so to say. It was a great era to be growing up in. And if it wasn't for that, CANNIBAL wouldn't be what they are, and obviously I wouldn't be the drummer I am and the musician I am. So everything happened for a reason and that's the way it goes. But, yeah, exciting times. Definitely."

CANNIBAL CORPSE's 15th studio album, "Violence Unimagined", was released in April 2021 via Metal Blade Records. Erik Rutan, one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists who is known for his time as part of MORBID ANGEL throughout the '90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals/guitars for HATE ETERNAL, lent his guitar as well as production skills to the effort, which was recorded at his Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rutan previously produced four CANNIBAL CORPSE albums (in addition to "Violence Unimagined"),alongside the likes of GOATWHORE, SOILENT GREEN and BELPHEGOR. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, in 2020 he became a full member, contributing to the writing process.