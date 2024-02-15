CARL PALMER Announces 'Fanfare For The Common Man' Deluxe Career-Spanning 3-CD/1-Blu-Ray Box Set

BMG has set an April 5 release date for the "Fanfare For The Common Man" deluxe career-spanning three-CD-and-one-Blu-ray box set from Carl Palmer.

Carl Frederik Kendall Palmer was born on March 20, 1950 in Birmingham, England. His upbringing was far from smooth, his real father passed away when Carl was only two years old. Raised by his step father in a very music minded family, Carl Palmer received his first drum on his 10th birthday and thus began a 60-year career that has seen Carl appear on a staggering 50-million-selling albums.

Now, BMG is proud to bring together Carl's impressive career across a box set featuring music and visuals from the CARL PALMER BAND, EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER, ASIA and various other Carl Palmer-affiliated bands and artists, among them CRAIG, Chris Farlowe, ATOMIC ROOSTER and Mike Oldfield. The Blu-ray disc "The Rhythm Of Life" is an audio-visual documentary, narrated by Carl Palmer with live and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage featuring ELP, ASIA, CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, CARL PALMER BAND and ELP LEGACY. Also included is a 200-page autobiography which is wonderfully illustrated with photos from Carl's personal archive.

Growing up in 1960s Birmingham to a soundtrack of Elvis Presley, Gene Krupa, Dave Brubeck and Buddy Rich, it was a really innovative and exciting time for young Carl. He joined his first band THE KING BEES when he was just 15 and, after renaming themselves CRAIG, Carl got his first taste of chart success with the explosive freakbeat single "I Must Be Mad" which thankfully appears in this collection. From that point on, Carl never looked back and after stints with CHRIS FARLOWE AND THE THUNDERBIRDS, THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, ATOMIC ROOSTER, which Carl founded with Vincent Crane, in 1970 he joined forces with the NICE's Keith Emerson and KING CRIMSON's Greg Lake and ELP were born. ELP ruled the 1970s with classic albums such as "Tarkus" and "Works", but the trio stopped working together in 1979. Carl then went on to form yet another supergroup, this time joining forces with Steve Howe and Geoff Downes of YES alongside KING CRIMSON's John Wetton to form ASIA. ASIA scored big with huge-selling tunes such as "Heat Of The Moment" that ruled the FM airwaves and the then-newly launched MTV.

After his success with ASIA, Carl reunited with Keith Emerson and with vocalist Robert Berry under the name 3 and two of their songs, "Desda La Vida" and a prog-pop version of THE BYRDS' psychedelic classic "Eight Miles High" also appear in this collection. In 1992, ELP reunited for three albums and several tours before making their final live appearance at the 2010 High Voltage festival held in front of 30,000 adoring fans in London's Victoria Park.

Between 2001 and 2021, Carl Palmer has played in his own trio with Paul Bielatowicz on guitar and Simon Fitzpatrick on bass/Chapman stick. Under the name ELP LEGACY they have continued to reinvent the ground-breaking work of ELP which features throughout Disc 3.

Carl Palmer is currently on tour in the USA with the acclaimed "Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer" show, which combines rare footage of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake from ELP's 1992 Royal Albert Hall shows with Palmer and his LEGACY band live on stage all playing together.

As Carl Palmer approaches his 74th birthday, he shows no sign of resting on his laurels. Aside from all his ELP-related work, Carl continues to make innovative art through his Carl Palmer "Art Of Giving" foundation, raising large sums of money for charity in the process.

Box set track listing:

CD1: Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Carl Palmer & Joseph Horovitz

01. Carl Palmer & Joseph Horovitz - Concerto For Percussion (Part Rock)

02. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Enemy God Dances With The Black Spirits

03. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Bullfrog

04. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Toccata

05. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Close But Not Touching

06. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - LA Nights

07. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Canario

08. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Tank

09. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Karn Evil 9 1st Impression, Part 2

10. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Two Part Invention In D Minor

11. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Fanfare For The Common Man

CD2: Carl Palmer various other band recordings

01. Craig - I Must Be Mad

02. Craig - Suspense

03. Chris Farlowe - Everyone Makes A Mistake

04. Atomic Rooster - Friday The 13th

05. Atomic Rooster - Decline And Fall

06. Carl Palmer's PM - You've Got Me Rockin'

07. Mike Oldfield - Mount Teidi

08. Mike Oldfield - Ready Mix

09. Asia - Heat Of The Moment

10. Asia - Wildest Dreams

11. Asia - Time Again

12. Asia - Tomorrow The World

13. 3 - Desda La Vida (I. La Vista, II. Frontera, III. Sangre De Toro)

14. 3 - Eight Miles High

15. Carl Palmer and the Buddy Rich Orchestra – Shawnee (Live)

CD3: Carl Palmer Band ‘Working Live' & Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy ‘Live'

01. Carl Palmer Band - Carl Palmer Band - Bullfrog

02. Carl Palmer Band - Canario

03. Carl Palmer Band - Carmina Burana

04. Carl Palmer Band - Trilogy

05. Carl Palmer Band - Hoedown

06. Carl Palmer Band - Carl Palmer Band - Romeo And Juliet

07. Carl Palmer Band - In A Moroccan Market

08. Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy - Toccata and Fugue in D minor

09. Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy - Jerusalem

10. Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy - Fanfare For The Common Man / Drum Solo

Disc 4: Blu-ray video "The Rhythm Of Life"

Carl Palmer discusses his career featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and images featuring Frank Sinatra, Carmine Appice, Buddy Rich, Tony Iommi, Alice Cooper and more.