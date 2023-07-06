  • facebook
CARNIFEX Announces 'Necromanteum' Album

July 6, 2023

CARNIFEX will release its ninth full-length studio album, "Necromanteum", on October 6 via Nuclear Blast Records.

After existing as a band for over 18 years, CARNIFEX continues to experiment with fresh song arrangements, adding a unique sense of atmosphere to its inherently deathcore foundation.

Decades ago, wealthy intellectuals began installing psychomanteum in their homes; a secret room completely filled with mirrors, or a single mirror, and in complete darkness, in order to speak to the dead in other dimensions, and gain their knowledge. It was often used as a healing tool to help dissolve grief, or considered a form of prophecy. "Necromanteum" presents the concept: what if you could use that kind of room to speak with death, itself? What secrets of the world could you uncover from a direct conversation with the grim reaper? Not a monster, but a fellow intellect.

Today, the band releases the title track "Necromanteum" which broaches on these existential topics. Watch the music video, directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, below.

CARNIFEX's Scott Ian Lewis comments: "'Necromanteum' is a truly special album that all of us in the band already love. Spend some time in conversation with the other side of life, enter the 'Necromanteum'…"

The recording process for "Necromanteum" took place over the course of several weeks with producer Jason Suecof in Florida, and saw the return of live drums since COVID-19 restrictions made doing so on "Graveside Confessions" impossible. Mastered by Mark Lewis in Nashville, Tennessee, the album was also co-produced by vocalist Scott Ian Lewis and drummer Shawn Cameron. The cover artwork glows with an emerald and lavender fog; a ghostly energy erupting from the depths of a cemetery. Designed by renowned comic book artist E.M. Gist, this gateway represents the questions we ask about what lies on the other side of reality.

"Necromanteum" track listing:

01. Torn In Two
02. Death's Forgotten Children
03. Necromanteum
04. Crowned In Everblack
05. The Pathless Forest
06. How The Knife Gets Twisted
07. Architect Of Misanthropy
08. Infinite Night Terror
09. Bleed More
10. Heaven And Hell All At Once

