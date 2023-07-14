Celebrate 50 Years Of AC/DC With New Monopoly From The Op

Usaopoly (The Op),the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations, Blank Slate and Hues And Cues, today launched the most rocking version of the classic board game yet with Monopoly: AC/DC Collector's Edition. Bringing one of the world's most renowned bands to the tabletop as they celebrate 50 years of creating legendary music, fans can now rejoice and relive the band's most iconic moments.

With epic twists on classic Monopoly components, those about to rock can buy, sell, and trade the Australian classic rock band's most memorable moments from the past 50 years — from legendary locations including AC/DC Lane, to albums and hit songs like "For Those About To Rock", "TNT" and more. Travel the board with custom song-inspired tokens including Dynamite, Angus's Hat, a Lightning Bolt, a Cannon, Hell's Bells, and Stacks Of Cash to upgrade your properties with Gold and Platinum Records, replacing the classic Houses and Hotels, respectively.

"As we continue expanding our line of iconic licenses, we're excited to add yet another legendary band to the mix with the launch of Monopoly: AC/DC, giving fans new memorabilia to celebrate 50 years of some of the best rock 'n' roll music," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "AC/DC has incredibly loyal fans that have been supporting them for half a century, and we're honored to give them a collector's edition board game with custom artwork and historic moments."

Designed for two to six players, ages eight and up, fans will stack custom Angus-printed cash like amps with the help of profitable "Bonfire" (Community Chest) and "Backtracks" (Chance) cards. Collect the most cash and roll the dice to the guitar bite to find out who can build the ultimate AC/DC Empire and make it up the long way to the top to rock and roll!

Monopoly: AC/DC (MSRP: $44.99) is available now at store.acdc.com and on The Op's web site.

To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games, and follow along on social (@TheOpGames) for more on the latest game announcements and launches.

Monopoly first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat and Battleship among the original set of Monopoly tokens, while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic Monopoly game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, Monopoly is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

The Op, also known as Usaopoly, is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 25 years. The Op's diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as Telestrations, Blank Slate, Hues And Cues, Tapple and Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle as well as licensed versions of Monopoly, Clue, Munchkin, Trivial Pursuit, Dice Throne, Smash Up, and more. The Op continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. The Op is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play.

AC/DC is one of the most influential rock bands in history with over 200 million albums sold worldwide and 74 million albums sold in the U.S. alone. The double-diamond "Back In Black" stands out as "best-selling album by any band ever" and "third best-selling album by any artist" with global sales of 50 million and counting. They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2003. The band also garnered their first Grammy Award in the category of "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "War Machine" during 2010. They continue to sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions. AC/DC, which returned with the "Power Up" album in 2020, will make its first live appearance in seven years at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California in October.