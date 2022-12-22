CHARLIE BENANTE Shares Drum-Cam Video Of PANTERA's 'Walk' Performance From KNOTFEST CHILE

PANTERA drummer Charlie Benante has shared drum-cam video of the "Walk" performance from the band's December 11 set at Knotfest Chile in Santiago. He captioned the clip: "WALK'ing in #chile @panteraofficial - thanks to @abelvallejo for being the 5th @thebeatles and filming #firebreathing #redflare #respect #walk".

On December 13, Benante shared a few photos of the drum kit that he is using for the PANTERA comeback shows. He posted the pictures on his social media and he included the following message: "Drum post- a lot of people have been asking about the kit for this tour and here it is- it's a @officialtamadrums kit. The tom's and floor tom's gong drum are Star maple shells and the kicks are star bubinga - the snares are my signature snare and a starclassic G-maple. The cymbals are @paistecymbals and as you can see a mix of Rudes and 2002s. Sticks are my signature @vicfirth , heads are @evansdrumheads , @rolandglobal provided the td50x module with their triggers @porter_and_davies thumper and that sums it up."

The reformed PANTERA played its fourth concert without bassist Rex Brown Sunday night (December 18) at Knotfest Brasil at Sambódromo Do Anhembi in São Paulo, Brazil. The Knotfest Brasil gig took place six days after Rex confirmed that a positive COVID-19 test forced him to miss PANTERA's performance at Knotfest Chile. Filling in for him at Knotfest Brasil gig — and other recent shows — was CATTLE DECAPITATION bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays with PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo in both PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS and SCOUR.

Joining surviving members Brown and Anselmo in PANTERA's reformed lineup are guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and Benante (ANTHRAX).

The new PANTERA lineup made its live debut on December 2 at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and also performed on December 6 at Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico.

It was first reported in July that Anselmo and Brown would unite with Wylde and Benante for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

The band will headline a number of major festivals across North America and Europe and stage some of their own headline concerts. They will also support METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour in 2023 and 2024.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who last year said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Charlie discussed his drum setup for the PANTERA shows in an interview earlier in the month with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". He said: "It's a totally different configuration [to what I play with ANTHRAX]. I'm playing more like Vinnie's kit, the way Vinnie played it. I wanted to play a kit like that because it gave me a bit more of a challenge. And I can't add more drums to it, because I just wanted to have the two toms in the front — floor toms — so I'm just sticking totally to the way he had it, and I wanna play it exactly like he had it and it sounds exactly how he had it too. So that's how I approach this."