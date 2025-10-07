CHEVELLE's PETE And SAM LOEFFLER Haven't Spoken To Their Brother And Former Bandmate JOE In 20 Years

In a new interview with "The Garza Podcast", hosted by SUICIDE SILENCE guitarist Chris Garza, CHEVELLE singer/guitarist Pete Loeffler and drummer Sam Loeffler spoke about their 2005 decision to part ways with their younger brother Joe, who played bass for the band for the first 10 years of its existence. Pete said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's a certain amount of turmoil and a certain amount of poking you can do at each other. And if you can't work through those times and become closer, you're not gonna last. And that's something that's rare for us, is that we've been in it together. And it didn't work with our other brother. It couldn't get very far."

Sam chimed in: "He was not open to anything, any bit of criticism, even just development. It was, 'Hey, man, that's a little flat. We've gotta do that again.' 'No, I'm not.' This doesn't have to be an argument. Let's just do it till it's right. And then the fucking shit hits the fan, and then it's, like, 'Oh my God, what's happening? The world is ending.'"

Added Pete: "Every other week he was quitting the band. The fourth time we just said, 'No, it's done.' And those were the big ones. 'Cause he would complain about starting every tour. It was, like, 'I don't wanna fly. I'll take a train there.' So it was a battle every time we started a tour. But it was not sustainable. We started out as three brothers, but we couldn't do it for very long."

Sam concurred, saying: "It was never going to work. And who he is today, we don't know. We have no idea."

Pete went on to say that he and Sam haven't spoken to Joe since 2005. He added: "We should have a cake tonight and celebrate because our lives have been that much better."

After Garza noted that Pete and Sam's family situation is particularly "complicated" because it includes seven siblings, Sam said: "But we get along with everybody for the most part." Pete chimed in: "Other than one. That's not bad, right? Six of us get along out of seven." Sam added: "I don't know anything about it. I don't have anything to say about him or that at all, because we have no ties or interaction, whatever."

In July 2005, CHEVELLE issued a statement officially confirming Joe's departure. The band had previously posted a message on their web site claiming that Joe had decided to "take a break to be home with family" while they headed out on the road with 30 SECONDS TO MARS and TAPROOT. But in their follow-up statement, CHEVELLE claimed that "irreconcilable differences" led to Joe's exit.

A week earlier, Joe lashed out at his brothers in a posting on the band's web site, saying, "I was fired, plain and simple; in fact, there wasn't even a discussion about it — they just dropped it on me."

CHEVELLE's latest album, "Bright As Blasphemy", came out on August 15 via Alchemy Recordings. The follow-up to 2021's "Niratias" marked CHEVELLE's first release through Alchemy Recordings following a long run with the Epic label. Alchemy Recordings is a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States.

This past summer, CHEVELLE embarked on a massive tour with special guests ASKING ALEXANDRIA and DEAD POET SOCIETY. Produced by Live Nation, the 38-city trek kicked off on August 7 at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, making stops across North America in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Airway Heights, Washington at BECU Live at Northern Quest on October 2.

Over the course of its career, the Chicago rockers have generated nearly half a billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum "Wonder What's Next", which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below". "This Type Of Thinking (Could Do Us In)" attained platinum status, while "Vena Sera" was certified gold. CHEVELLE has landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, including "Sci-Fi Crimes" (2009),"Hats Off To The Bull" (2011),"La Gárgola" (2014) and "The North Corridor" (2016). The latter two each captured the No. 1 slot on the Top Rock Albums chart.