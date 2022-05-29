CHRIS JERICHO's KISS Covers Band KUARANTINE Joined By BRUCE KULICK On Stage At Nashville's CREATURES FEST (Video)

FOZZY singer Chris Jericho's 1980s KISS cover band KUARANTINE was joined by former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick on stage during its performance on Saturday (May 28) at this year's Creatures Fest, which is taking place at Nashville's Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

In 2020, Jericho joined forces with TRIXTER/FOZZY bassist P.J. Farley, guitarist Joe McGinness and drummer Kent Slucher to form KUARANTINE. The band's latest single, a version of "Silver Spoon", which originally appeared on KISS's 1989 album "Hot In The Shade", was released on Friday (May 27). The new track, available via Madison Records with distribution by The Orchard, was the second most added song this week on the Billboard Rock Indicator chart and marks the fourth release from KUARANTINE, which has been entertaining fans with its versions of KISS rarities and some good ol' fashioned rock music.

"I'm pleasantly surprised as to how much attention and buzz KUARANTINE has achieved since we released our first song only a few years ago," shared Jericho. "Record companies…and groupies…have been sliding into our DMs daily with requests, offers, endorsements, and the question, 'What's the next track gonna be?'. Well, the time has come to unleash 'Silver Spoon' and turn the rock 'n' roll world into a damn zoo. Let us see all the animals!"

KUARANTINE's version of "Silver Spoon" has even drawn praise from KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who said: "My favorite song on 'Hot In The Shade' by far. Sounds great… well done!"

KUARANTINE first debuted in May 2020 with the release of "No No No", which reached No. 25 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. The band has since issued its versions of "Heart Of Chrome", featuring Kulick, and "Love's A Deadly Weapon", amassing nearly half a million total views on their videos on YouTube and close to 200,000 total streams across DSPs.

KUARANTINE — Jericho, Slucher, McGinness, Farley and second guitarist Carlos "Charlie Parra" Enrique Parra Del Riego Campoverde — will perform on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea: Four Leaf Clover, a four-night cruise from Miami to the Bahamas taking place February 2-6, 2023.

Jericho has surrounded himself with a group of top-notch touring musicians for KUARANTINE. Slucher has been the powerhouse behind the kit for country music sensation Luke Bryan for the past 14 years, from small clubs to headlining stadiums and amphitheaters. McGinness is a rising country singer/guitarist, who has shared the stage with artists such as OLD DOMINION, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and Granger Smith, and is also a member of KLASSIK '78, a digital tribute to '70s KISS. Farley rose to fame in the New Jersey-based gold-selling rock band TRIXTER, which toured with KISS, POISON and SCORPIONS, before writing and recording two solo albums and eventually joining FOZZY in 2020. Newest bandmember Parra, who hails from Lima, Peru, is a global rock guitar YouTube sensation, amassing close to a million followers and over 176 million views on his channel.