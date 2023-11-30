  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

CHRIS SLADE: 'There Are A Lot Of Things Left Unspoken In AC/DC'

November 30, 2023

Speaking exclusively to Rock Candy magazine as part of an in-depth 20-page AC/DC cover story analyzing "The Razors Edge" period of the band's history, drummer Chris Slade told writer Andrew Daly about the group's mysterious inner workings.

"What I found out was that there are a lot of things left unspoken in AC/DC," explained the 77-year-old musician. "Most of what's 'said' between Angus [Young, AC/DC guitarist] and Mal [late AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young] isn't said. They didn't need to talk." Slade was new into the band before the recording of "The Razors Edge" in 1990 and he found that things were left unspoken in his audition too. "Malcolm and Angus set up chairs, watched me playing the whole time, and said nothing," he recalled. "Afterwards they asked me if I wanted anything. I asked for a cheese sandwich and a coffee — and that was it. I was in AC/DC."

The Welshman played on "The Razors Edge" album and enjoyed two separate stints with AC/DC. He had previously been in MANFRED MANN'S EARTH BAND and THE FIRM with Jimmy Page. But did he know that "The Razors Edge" was going to be such a big album?

"I didn't spot it… Sometimes you can spot it, other times you can't," he admitted. "I felt very much like that when we did 'Blinded By The Light' with MANFRED MANN. But it wasn't that way with 'The Razors Edge' at all. I had no idea that 'Thunderstruck' was going to be AC/DC's biggest song ever, and I had no idea that we'd made a special album."

You can read Rock Candy's 20-page AC/DC special, together with many other fascinating stories about Jesse James Dupree, THE ALMIGHTY, Jim Vallance, TRUST, and more in issue 41 of Rock Candy.

For more details, visit www.rockcandymag.com.

Rock Candy is a 100-page, full-color bi-monthly rock magazine, created in the U.K. It covers the sights, sounds and smells from the greatest era in hard rock music, the '70s and '80s. It is the brainchild of respected U.K. rock journalists Derek Oliver, Howard Johnson and Malcolm Dome — all frontline writers for the legendary Kerrang! magazine in the golden era.

After his first stint with AC/DC, Chris joined up with 1980s prog-rock band ASIA. Chris recorded with them on their 2000-2004 studio recordings, "Aura" and "Silent Nation". Having parted ways with ASIA in 2005 to pursue other musical ventures, Chris made an album with English power trio DAMAGE CONTROL featuring Pete Way of UFO and Robin George. Slade then worked with legendary guitarist Michael Schenker of UFO and MSG off and on between 2005 and 2010, as well as touring extensively worldwide. He later launched a new band called THE CHRIS SLADE TIMELINE to mark 50 years as a professional rock drummer.

Posted by Rock Candy Magazine on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Find more on Ac/dc
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).