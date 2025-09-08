CINDERELLA's TOM KEIFER: 'I Definitely Learned A Few Licks From RANDY RHOADS'

In a new interview with 96.9 The Eagle KKGL, CINDERELLA frontman Tom Keifer was asked what Ozzy Osbourne's impact was on him as a musician. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I loved him. I grew up in the '70s, so Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH were a huge part of my upbringing. [I] loved his solo stuff. He was amazing. I call him the king of heavy music [laughs], all things heavy — a brilliant lyricist, a very unique voice, obviously the persona and all. He was amazing.

"I was fortunate to spend a little time around him at the Moscow Music Peace Festival, and he was just a really super humble person, and [he had a great] sense of humor; [he was] just hilarious," Tom added. "I don't think anyone who has ever spent any time with Ozzy didn't like him or have a really good laugh. He was just a cool guy."

Asked how some of Ozzy's guitarist collaborators — a list that includes Tony Iommi, Randy Rhoads and Zakk Wylde — influenced his style, Keifer said: "Of all of them, I think Randy Rhoads did. It's weird, because I don't really play like him, but to me, he had a very similar style to Michael Schenker, who I loved growing up because he combined kind of classical and blues very well together — very well. I definitely learned a few licks from Randy. I'm not a speed guy, but I definitely lifted some riffs from him. Again, I'm not stylistically the same, but I like what he was doing, so I definitely learned some things from him."

In late July, Keifer told Shaggy of the 94.9 and 104.5 The Pick radio station in Idaho Falls, Idaho about Ozzy's passing: "Man, I loved SABBATH growing up. And to me, he was the king of heavy music. I don't use the word 'metal' because — I don't know — he did so much more than that. But he really was the innovator to me, starting with BLACK SABBATH and then with the solo stuff of just the heavy, heavy, hard, dark rock. His lyrics were just amazing. Obviously, his persona was just — everybody loved Ozzy.

"I spent a lot of time with [Ozzy] on [CINDERELLA's] trip to Moscow [Russia] for the Moscow Music Peace Festival [in 1989]. That's probably the most that I had been around him, and he was just such a great guy and just so funny. He just had everybody laughing all the time. So it's a great loss — really great loss."

Asked if he had a "crazy Ozzy Osbourne story" to share, Tom said: "Yeah, I'm trying to think. I think one of the funniest moments was, we did a press conference when we first got there, and he was asked, 'What's the difference between America and Russia?' And remember this is back in the '80s, so Domino's Pizza [had] the whole [marketing campaign where they promised a pizza delivery in] '30 minutes or your pizza's free'. He just said something kind of like, In America, if we don't get our pizza in 30 minutes, we're angry and we want it for free.' And he said, 'They're still waiting for their pizza here.' And just the whole room just cracked up. [Laughs] I think anyone that was at that press conference will remember that moment, because he just had a way about him. He was just funny."

After Shaggy noted that Ozzy still sounded great at his final performance, which took place a little over two weeks before his death, Tom concurred. "I've seen clips from it. It's really great," he said. "And, yeah, I really love that track that he released recently; 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' [Ozzy's collaborative song with Billy Morrison] is amazing. His voice is as good as ever. And, actually, fun fact — Fred Coury, the drummer of CINDERELLA, scored the strings on that track and was involved in that track… Yeah, it's a beautiful track, man. I really love it. His voice just still sounded so amazing."

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service.