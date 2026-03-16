CLAWFINGER's ZAK TELL: U.S. Presidents Are 'Still Starting Wars And Making Decisions That Are Based On Their Own Economical Well-Being'

In a new interview with Poland's MetalSide, vocalist Zak Tell of the long-running Swedish rap-metal combo CLAWFINGER spoke about the lyrical inspiration for the band's 2025 single "Scum". The track is a clear jab at U.S. president Donald Trump, with such lyrics as "a bad taste in my mouth, a sore sight for my eyes a foul stench in the air, a nasty vibe in the house a bad excuse for a man, a dark time for the earth" and "another pussy to grab, yes that's what you said, a small cock in your pants, no brain in your head".

Asked if would agree that former U.S. president George W. Bush, whom Tell had also previously been critical of, "looks like an angel compared to Donald Trump", Zak said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, maybe. Or maybe it's just that some of them are a bit smarter about their corruptness and their morals. But to answer your question, yes, I guess so. At the same time, I think anyone so high up in those power positions is probably hiding a lot more than any of us know about, and there is probably a lot of bad things going on. Even with Bush or with [former U.S. president Barack] Obama or whichever president you choose, they're still starting wars and making decisions that are based on their own economical well-being. And when you're doing that, you are not caring about people first, and then automatically you do not deserve to be in the position you are in, 'cause they're supposed to be there for the people."

"Scum" is featured on CLAWFINGER's latest album, "Before We All Die", which came out in February via Perception, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music.

"Before We All Die" marks CLAWFINGER's first studio album in 19 years, capturing the band's trademark fusion of sharp rap delivery, heavy grooves and biting social commentary, now more relevant than ever.

CLAWFINGER are considered pioneers of European rap-metal. Formed in Stockholm in the early 1990s, the Swedish-Norwegian band made an explosive debut with "Deaf Dumb Blind" (1993),blending aggressive guitar riffs with politically charged lyrics and rap vocals. The album sold over 600,000 copies worldwide — more than 250,000 in Germany alone — and won a Swedish Grammis award in the hard rock/metal category.

CLAWFINGER's follow-up, "Use Your Brain" (1995) continued their success with chart placements across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Sweden. Over the years, they released seven studio albums, including "A Whole Lot Of Nothing", "Zeros & Heroes", "Hate Yourself With Style" and "Life Will Kill You", selling over 1.5 million records worldwide.

Known for their direct, riff-driven sound and strong political stance, CLAWFINGER address topics such as racism, political delusion, drug policy, environmental destruction, and social inequality. In the 1990s, they toured intensively with acts like ALICE IN CHAINS, MEGADETH and FAITH NO MORE and appeared at major festivals including Rock Am Ring, Roskilde and Monsters Of Rock in South America.

After a brief hiatus, the band returned in 2014 and has since released new singles like "Save Our Souls" (2017) and "Environmental Patients" (2022]) In 2025, CLAWFINGER signed a new label deal with Perception.

Six years ago, Tell expressed his disdain for Trump while speaking to Germany's Metalogy about the enduring lyrical themes covered on the band's debut album, "Deaf Dumb Blind", which came out more than 30 years ago. He said: "I wish I could say that things have changed [since that record has released]. I guess a couple of things did that too. But if you look at what's going on in the world and how we behave as human beings, I think we haven't made much progress. And it looks like there is a Trump for every Greta [Thunberg] — that's just an example because it's just so much on the news. For every person who wants to improve the world, there is an idiot who wants to turn everything back. It kind of feels like it happens every time. I already thought that maybe this is simply human nature; the constant back-and-forth and colliding. I'm really not sure if things have gotten better. I wish I could say that they were. But I don't think they are. So I think that the 'Deaf Dumb Blind' message is still up to date and that it has stands the test of time quite well. Of course, it's difficult to be objective with something that is a big part of me."

Image credit: Metalkorn1987