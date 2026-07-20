CLOVEN HOOF, Featuring JAG PANZER's HARRY CONKLIN, Announces New Album 'Never A Prophet In Your Own Land'

NWOBHM (New Wave of British Heavy Metal) legends CLOVEN HOOF will release their tenth full-length studio album, "Never A Prophet In Your Own Land", on September 25, 2026 via High Roller Records. The lyric video for the LP's first single, "Iron Mask", can be seen below.

"Never A Prophet In Your Own Land" is a very varied album, containing mid-tempo songs, faster tunes, epic compositions and straight heavy metal rockers. The vocal performance of CLOVEN HOOF's singer of the past three and a half years, Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (JAG PANZER),is once again world class.

CLOVEN HOOF bassist Lee Payne comments: "The praise is all Harry's. We are indeed fortunate to have such a brilliant vocalist and frontman in the band."

He adds: "'Never A Prophet In Your Own Land' is not in fact a direct continuation of [2024's] 'Heathen Cross'. 'Heathen Cross' had its own darkly heavy and brooding atmosphere. 'Never A Prophet In Your Own Land' resembles 'A Sultan's Ransom' more closely, yet this resemblance was not contrived or planned. It just turned out that way."

Regarding CLOVEN HOOF's mindset while making "Never A Prophet In Your Own Land", Lee says: "We wanted to make this album as rich and varied as we could, to show how far the band has progressed musically.

"We are in a golden place right now, and the whole record-writing process happens organically.

"This album has everything you could wish for in the heavy metal genre. It shows our versatility in a way that 'A Sultan's Ransom' did eclectically. But it takes this versatility one step further in the most satisfying album we have ever done."

"Never A Prophet In Your Own Land" track listing:

01. Terror From The Sky

02. Conquistador

03. Never A Prophet

04. Gypsy Roller

05. The Bigger They Are

06. Iron Mask

07. Phantom Chaser

08. Flying Dutchman

09. Prodigal Son

10. Seven Sacred Wonders

CLOVEN HOOF must rate as one of the most legendary bands of the entire New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement. The origins of the group go back to the year 1979, when they first formed under the name of NIGHTSTALKER. In 1981, however, the band switched to their new moniker: CLOVEN HOOF. Original vocalist David Potter, guitarist Steve Rounds, drummer Kevin Poutney and mainman Lee Payne on bass adopted the stage characters of "Earth", "Fire", "Water" and "Air".

After recording demo versions of songs such as "Return Of The Passover" and "Nightstalker", CLOVEN HOOF issued their debut vinyl 12-inch EP "The Opening Ritual" on Elemental Music in 1982. In 1984, the self-titled "Cloven Hoof" album was released, followed by "Fighting Back" (1986),"Dominator" (1988) and "A Sultan's Ransom" (1989).

After splitting up in the 1990s, CLOVEN HOOF returned with a new lineup and a new record called "Eye Of The Sun" in 2006. In 2014, "Resist Or Serve" was recorded, followed by "Who Mourns For The Morning Star?" (2017),both on High Roller Records. The latter album was a bit of a game changer for the band, as they were able to tour with it in North America for the first time in their career. Since then, CLOVEN HOOF issued three more studio albums, "Age Of Steel" on Pure Steel Records in 2020, "Time Assassins" on FM Revolver two years later and "Heathen Cross" on High Roller Records in 2024.

Two years ago, Lee stated about Harry: "Harry Conklin is a world-class vocalist. He is super dedicated and highly professional and we knew he would fit in the band seamlessly. Harry is an astounding singer. He is so versatile. He can sing high, low and always with power and passion. He knows how to live and sell a song. Harry is like an actor telling a story. No one interprets my lyrics like Mr. Conklin. I can't praise him enough."

CLOVEN HOOF is:

Lee Payne - bass guitar

Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin - lead vocals

Luke Hatton - lead guitar

Chris Coss - lead guitar

Chris Dando - keyboards, backing vocals

Ash Baker - drums, backing vocals

Band photo by: Marco Vexus