CLUTCH Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour With SLOMOSA And BLOOD VULTURE

Maryland rockers CLUTCH will embark on a fall 2026 tour with support from SLOMOSA and BLOOD VULTURE. The three-week U.S. trek will commence in mid-October and wrap up in early November, with dates listed below. CLUTCH will also make a stop at the inaugural Fort Worth, Texas edition of the Sick New World festival.

Tickets go on this Friday (May 8) at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Oct. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Oct. 17 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Oct. 18 - Jacksonville, FL @ Five

Oct. 20 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

Oct. 22 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Oct. 23 - Robinsonville, MS @ Bluesville at Horeshoe Tunica (no BLOOD VULTURE)

Oct. 24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World (CLUTCH only)

Oct. 25 - Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall (no BLOOD VULTURE)

Oct. 27 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 29 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

Oct. 30 - Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Oct. 31 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Nov. 01 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Nov. 03 - S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Nov. 05 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Nov. 06 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

Nov. 07 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

CLUTCH recently reteamed with Grammy-winning producer Gene "Machine" Freeman (LAMB OF GOD, KYNG) for the recording sessions for the band's next studio album, tentatively due before the end of the year. Freeman previously worked with CLUTCH on 2004's "Blast Tyrant", 2013's "Earth Rocker" and 2015's "Psychic Warfare" LPs.

CLUTCH has been writing new music on and off around its touring commitments, preparing for what will be the band's fourteenth studio LP. Although CLUTCH previously announced it was working with producer Tom Dalgety once again, those plans appear to now have been abandoned.

CLUTCH shares more in common with THE GRATEFUL DEAD, RUSH and THE ALLMAN BROTHERS than their heavy riffs and heady twists-of-phrase might suggest. Because like those bands, the supporters who adore CLUTCH are there for the experience, community, and authentic connection. To love CLUTCH is to feel a sense of ownership, membership, and belonging.

Seneca Valley High School classmates Neil Fallon (vocals),Tim Sult (guitar),Dan Maines (bass) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) share an unshakeable musical and personal bond now three decades strong. Shaped by the same region which birthed BAD BRAINS, MINOR THREAT and RITES OF SPRING, CLUTCH crafts hyper-literate and libertine jams informed by hardcore fury and fuzzy, athletic, stoner rock.

Live shows over the years include tours with SLAYER and SYSTEM OF A DOWN and more recent co-headlining treks with DROPKICK MURPHYS, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and MASTODON. Like SLAYER or IRON MAIDEN, CLUTCH outlasted rock bands anchored to "hit songs" and the pressure of replicating them. The foursome from Germantown, Maryland, isn't bound by trends. Across thirteen studio albums and assorted releases since 1991, they've earned a reputation as one of the best around.