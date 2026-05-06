CLUTCH Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour With SLOMOSA And BLOOD VULTURE

CLUTCH Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour With SLOMOSA And BLOOD VULTUREMay 6, 2026
Maryland rockers CLUTCH will embark on a fall 2026 tour with support from SLOMOSA and BLOOD VULTURE. The three-week U.S. trek will commence in mid-October and wrap up in early November, with dates listed below. CLUTCH will also make a stop at the inaugural Fort Worth, Texas edition of the Sick New World festival.
Tickets go on this Friday (May 8) at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour dates:
Oct. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Oct. 17 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
Oct. 18 - Jacksonville, FL @ Five
Oct. 20 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
Oct. 22 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
Oct. 23 - Robinsonville, MS @ Bluesville at Horeshoe Tunica (no BLOOD VULTURE)
Oct. 24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World (CLUTCH only)
Oct. 25 - Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall (no BLOOD VULTURE)
Oct. 27 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Oct. 29 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center
Oct. 30 - Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
Oct. 31 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Nov. 01 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
Nov. 03 - S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Nov. 05 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Nov. 06 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center
Nov. 07 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
CLUTCH recently reteamed with Grammy-winning producer Gene "Machine" Freeman (LAMB OF GOD, KYNG) for the recording sessions for the band's next studio album, tentatively due before the end of the year. Freeman previously worked with CLUTCH on 2004's "Blast Tyrant", 2013's "Earth Rocker" and 2015's "Psychic Warfare" LPs.
CLUTCH has been writing new music on and off around its touring commitments, preparing for what will be the band's fourteenth studio LP. Although CLUTCH previously announced it was working with producer Tom Dalgety once again, those plans appear to now have been abandoned.
CLUTCH shares more in common with THE GRATEFUL DEAD, RUSH and THE ALLMAN BROTHERS than their heavy riffs and heady twists-of-phrase might suggest. Because like those bands, the supporters who adore CLUTCH are there for the experience, community, and authentic connection. To love CLUTCH is to feel a sense of ownership, membership, and belonging.
Seneca Valley High School classmates Neil Fallon (vocals),Tim Sult (guitar),Dan Maines (bass) and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) share an unshakeable musical and personal bond now three decades strong. Shaped by the same region which birthed BAD BRAINS, MINOR THREAT and RITES OF SPRING, CLUTCH crafts hyper-literate and libertine jams informed by hardcore fury and fuzzy, athletic, stoner rock.
Live shows over the years include tours with SLAYER and SYSTEM OF A DOWN and more recent co-headlining treks with DROPKICK MURPHYS, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and MASTODON. Like SLAYER or IRON MAIDEN, CLUTCH outlasted rock bands anchored to "hit songs" and the pressure of replicating them. The foursome from Germantown, Maryland, isn't bound by trends. Across thirteen studio albums and assorted releases since 1991, they've earned a reputation as one of the best around.
New Fall 2026 US Tour
Pre Sale
Password: CLUTCH26
On Sale: Friday May 8 @ 10 am local
Posted by Clutch on Wednesday, May 6, 2026